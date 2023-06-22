Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to be without forward Mitch Taylor for the remainder of the season.
Taylor had played the opening half of the season with a knee injury and it is understood that he will return home to Bathurst to play out the year with Bathurst Giants after a clearance was submitted this week by the AFL Central West club.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was aware of the clearance but was also in the belief that Taylor was required to undergo surgery and was therefore unlikely to play again for the Lions this year.
"Mitch Taylor is having surgery so it's unlikely we will see him for the rest of the year," Martyn said.
"It's a pretty big loss, but looking long term for Mitchy we want to make sure he's got a long future ahead of him.
"We don't want any complications arising from his knee and he's going to be resting and recovering for a long period and we might not see him again.
"But that allows opportunities and we've got Tom Quinn available which is fantastic, it's exciting to get Tommy back in for his first game of the year."
Taylor had played all bar one of the Lions games so far this year and Martyn explained that he had been struggling with the injury since the pre-season.
"He was literally just hanging on playing," he said.
"He was just trying to get through to the bye and see how it pulled up and it still wasn't good.
"It was taking him a really long period of time to get going again for the next game during that week of preparation.
"He is going to recover and be advised by the surgeon, but we are expecting to not have him back which is a big loss.
"But I think we've got the players to cover it."
The Lions face Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday and Martyn was looking forward to what will be a huge game against the Bulldogs.
"There is no better way to test yourself after a bye than against the top of the table team," he said.
"We are really excited and we've had a really good block of training and we've tried to take the positives out of it because we are used to that two week break as we've had it the last three years.
"It's a really good opportunity to put a body of work in that you might not get this time of year and if there are any sore bodies which we had a few, you can get rest and recovery into them as well.
"We got the job done last time against them and we expect they are going to be pretty hungry and wanting to avenge that lost.
"We've got to be at the top of our game and matching them in all areas of football.
"Just doing what we do well and trusting the game plan and hoping we can get the result on Saturday."
