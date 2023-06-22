BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder has set his sights on five wins in the back half of the season to break the Two Blues' finals drought.
Barellan has not played finals since returning to the Farrer League in 2015 and find themselves in sixth spot at the halfway mark of the season.
Barellan won three of their opening eight games, but believe they left two chances out there against Marrar and Charles Sturt University.
They missed a couple of shots on goal late in the three-point loss to Marrar in round two, before giving up a 14-point three-quarter-time lead in their eight-point loss to CSU.
Lawder doesn't think Barellan have been too far off the mark.
"It's an interesting one. We've beaten the three teams below us, we lost to CSU, they had more scoring shots, we were obviously in the game until the last two minutes when they nabbed it from us," Lawder said.
"Theoretically we could be sitting at five wins after the close loss to Marrar too and things are quite different but we are where we are.
"We've had three good wins, I reckon we've probably got to win five games on the back half to be any chance of finals."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lawder believes Barellan must simply play at their best for longer to achieve their goal of finals.
"There is a bit of luck involved in footy but you make your own luck. There's been no games where we've raised the white flag and given up," he said.
"East Wagga, round one, we were in it at three quarter time and they kicked away. We were missing some key players that day. The Rock beat us quite convincingly but probably from one really bad quarter and then the Jets were a far superior team. Then there was the CSU and Marrar losses.
"I'm not dishappy with how our season and what's happened so far. I think we're still improving and still have improvement in us.
"There's probably just the old cliches of being in the game for longer and playing the four quarters because that's the main thing where we're losing our games, it's just little lapses here or there.
"We've put a few strong games together where it's all gone well but the games we've lost to the top teams, season performers, they're going to punish you if you're not on your game."
Barellan have had a double bye over the past couple of weeks and resume by welcoming undefeated ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Matt Irvin is in some doubt, expecting a second child any day, but otherwise Barellan should be close to full-strength, while the Magpies will be without Liam Lupton, Dean Biermann and Curtis Steele.
"We're under no illusions, we're not in a position to take any team lightly. The top team that's undefeated whether they've got players missing or not," Lawder said.
"Generally the top team's have got good depth to be able to cover losses. Yes they've lost a few but Don Roberts has come back in, and I've watched them and know a couple of the guys who are running around in their reserves. They're a pretty strong outfit.
"We're going to have our work cut out for us, the only advantage is we're playing at Barellan and not The Rock. Hopefully it's a nice sunny day and we can have a bit of fun running around."
Lawder has confirmed this will be his last season at Barellan and will retire at season's end. The club has already begun the process of finding his successor.
"That was always my goal, to come in and leave the club in a stronger position than when I took over so hopefully I've achieved that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.