The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Barellan coach Alex Lawder believes it will take five more wins to make Farrer League finals

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan coach Alex Lawder talks to his players at a game earlier in the year. Picture by Les Smith
Barellan coach Alex Lawder talks to his players at a game earlier in the year. Picture by Les Smith

BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder has set his sights on five wins in the back half of the season to break the Two Blues' finals drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.