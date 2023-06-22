Group Nine teams - round nine

Saturday, Nixon Park, 3pm
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 Grant Hughes, 5 Jared Mckinnon, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Kris Rands, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Luke Skidmore, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 David White, 14 Jaiden Burke, 16 Ryan Cain, 19 Zach Starr
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Etu Uaisele, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Jade Duroux, 6 Andrew Smith, 7 Lachie Munro, 8 Sam Collins, 9 Kieren Ford, 10 Nathan Darby, 11 Clayton Couley, 12 Isaac Carpenter, 13 Jeremy Wiscombe, 14 Shamara Brooks, 15 Marama Reti, 16 Zain Mitchell-Dowding, 17 Feleti Aho
Sunday, Twickenham, 2.35pm
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Malik Aitken, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Tom Hickson, 5 Billy Bridgeman, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Lachlan Bristow, 8 Matt Byatt, 9 Jordan Anderson, 10 Michael Fenn, 11 Adam Pearce, 12 Robbie Byatt, 13 Jacob Sturt, 14 Jacob Toppin, 15 Jordyn Maher, 16 Tom Jeffery
Kangaroos
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jacob Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Izak Ford, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 James Smart, 8 James Hay, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Luke Ingram, 11 Ryan Cronin, 12 Hayden Jolliffe, 13 Troy Barby, 14 Tyler Jones, 15 Casey Lynch, 15 Ollie Hoskins, 17 Ben Pembleton
Sunday, Laurie Daley Oval, 2.35pm
Junee
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Jese Wainibuli, 3 Ratu Saurara, 4 Aidan Sweeney, 5 Zac Carey, 6 Hayden Diggins, 7 Jack McCarthy, 8 Haydn Cowled, 9 Will McDermott, 10 Jeffery Robert, 11 Sam Sainsbury, 12 James Croydon, 13 Connor McCauley, 14 Sam Neale, 15 Terrence Douglas, 16 Jordan Walker, 17 Thomas Carroll
Southcity
1 Klayton Waikato, 2 Jesse Fitzhenry, 3 James Morgan, 4 Mitch Bennett, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Kyle McCarthy, 8 Rhys Weldon, 9 Dylan Warner-Chilstone, 10 Josh Afamasaga, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Dana Ratu, 13 Seb Rodet, 14 Travis Smith, 15 Matt Ward, 16 Roy Smith, 17 Jack Davidson
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
