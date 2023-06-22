A keen Wagga stamp collector has taken advantage of a little-known service and created a stamp featuring none other than himself holding up a rare stamp.
Wagga philatelist Peter Simpfendorfer featured in a Daily Advertiser article last month for the Wagga Stamp and Coin Fair and has now ordered a set of stamps featuring the main photo from that story.
So, to create his very own stamps, the Wagga Stamp Club secretary tried a new hack introduced by Australia Post during the pandemic.
In 2020, Australia Post introduced a feature allowing members of the public to insert their own photos into stamps of varying designs.
After going online and choosing the Australia-shaped stamp, Mr Simpfendorfer bought two sheets.
"There will only ever be 40 of these stamps, unless I get them reprinted," he said.
"They're a curiosity item more than one of value.
"But it has inspired a couple of other people to do the same thing."
"I do a little buying, selling and swapping stamps online, so I will use the stamps on the mail to people who buy or trade stamps with me," he said.
"I use them on the envelopes that contain the stamps of people who have bought or traded with me, to send to them in."
Mr Simpfendorfer even goes to the trouble of ensuring the stamps are hand cancelled with the post mark at the local post office.
"That way the people who receive them have a good used copy of the stamp," he said.
Mr Simpfendorfer has been a stamp collector since 1963 and has been keenly following the personalised stamp technology since if first appeared in 1999.
"When I started seeing some [personalised] stamps on the mail, I decided to put [my own] collection together," he said.
Harking back to the early days of the technology, Mr Simpfendorfer said Australia became the first country to introduce personalised stamps.
In the past, people could not personalise the stamp itself, but a tab attached to the stamp.
In contrast, the latest changes mean people can personalise the stamp itself.
For more information about the Wagga Stamp Society contact Peter Simpfendorfer on 0488 081 933.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
