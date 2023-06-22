The Daily Advertiser
DA gets stamp of approval as newspaper photo lands on one-of-a-kind stamp

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 22 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga philatelist Peter Simpfendorfer with his personalised collection of stamps. Picture by Les Smith
A keen Wagga stamp collector has taken advantage of a little-known service and created a stamp featuring none other than himself holding up a rare stamp.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

