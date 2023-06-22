Big bans for Deniliquin pair as Lemmich escapes penalty

Pat Lemmich has escaped suspension despite being red carded in Ag College's big win over Deniliquin.
However two Drovers players didn't fair as well at the Southern Inland judiciary during the week.
Both Ratu Saukawa and Usaia Vunivalu could miss the rest of the season after being suspended.
Saukawa was handed a six-game ban after being found guilty mid-range lifting tackle on Aggies fullback Josh Elworthy.
It was an incident that sparked tensions between the two clubs at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Lemmich took exception to the tackle, and was red carded for retaliating, while Vunivalu was also given his marching orders for striking in the ensuing scuffle.
Lemmich was found guilty of a low-range offence but did not receive any further penalty after his red card.
Vunivalu was found guilty of mid-range offence and was handed a five-game ban.
There are another five rounds left in the season, meaning the fifth-placed Drovers would have to play finals for Vunivalu to play again this season.
READ MORE
Ag College coach Tom Lamond was thrilled to have Lemmich available to take on Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Especially with a number of players unavailable due to university holidays.
"It was a big one to get him back from suspension," Lamond said.
"It's a huge one actually and we were quite lucky to get him off.
"I think the clear record definitely helped him."
Elworthy will also miss the clash due to the effects of Saukawa's tackle while Jackson Buda also comes out of the side.
It adds to the player crunch at the club.
"It's frustrating and I think it's going to be a long couple of weeks with the boys away," Lamond said.
However Lamond was impressed with how the team responded to a similar issue last week.
He's looking for more of the same coming up against a Steamers outfit looking to turn their season around.
"It could be a good game as Albury coming down here is always a tough one," Lamond said.
"It's a big road trip for them guys but it's going to be very tough for us especially in the first 20 minutes.
"If we can keep in it then hopefully it can be another big bonus-point win."
Ag College sit in third but are only three points behind Waratahs, who host seventh-placed Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex, and two behind Wagga City, who travel to Tumut to take on the fourth-placed Bulls on Saturday.
After coming to Wagga with only 15 players last week, Deniliquin will be looking to have some more faces back on deck when they host CSU at Rotary Park on Saturday.
The Reddies are yet to taste success this season while the Drovers need a win to boost their chances of playing finals with Tumut currently seven points ahead and in the box seat to secure the fourth spot needed to play finals ahead of a clash between the two sides next Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.