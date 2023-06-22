The Daily Advertiser
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley is looking forward to taking on Wagga Tigers

June 22 2023
MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley is looking forward to Saturday's clash against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley is looking forward to taking on Wagga Tigers this Saturday knowing victory would see them return to the top five.

