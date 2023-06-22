Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley is looking forward to taking on Wagga Tigers this Saturday knowing victory would see them return to the top five.
After a great start to the season, the Goannas have lost three of their last four which now sees them sitting half a game outside the top five.
Foley was well aware of the importance of the clash at Robertson Oval and was excited to take on the Tigers.
"Obviously out of the top five is not where we want to be at all," Foley said.
"We have really high expectations of our season this year and we still hold all those exact same expectations moving forward.
"But there's no doubt it is time to really put things together and get the ball rolling now.
"We had a huge game against Coolamon last week and I think you'd say it's just as big against the Tigers this week.
"They've shown that they are good enough to be right at the top of the pile this year, so it's huge for us."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Foley has now spent half a season in his new role as co-coach alongside Jeremy Rowe and says that he has thoroughly enjoyed the new position.
"I'm really, really enjoying it," he said.
"I think as expected, every week that has gone on I've felt a bit more comfortable in the role and the way Rowey and I will work it, it will differ week to week.
"We have a really open relationship with it all and with who is taking on what responsibility each week.
"I've really been loving it and having the privilege to work with and next to Rowey is just second to none."
The added responsibility hasn't seemed to have an impact on his on-field performances as Foley has continued to lead from the front this season.
Despite a number of strong performances, he still believes there are a couple of things which he could've done better in the opening half of the season.
"I'm reasonably happy," he said.
"I think I've definitely had some good moments and certainly some not so good moments.
"Obviously a few close losses in the last month and you always wish you could've done a little bit more.
"I think I'm happy enough with the base I've probably built over the first half of the year, but I'm really looking to take it to another level in the second half."
In games decided by a goal or less so far this season, the Goannas have notched up just the single victory while losing two and having a draw against Griffith.
Despite their somewhat unfavourable form in close contests, Foley was confident the Goannas would be able to grab the four points if it came down to the wire against the Tigers.
"It's been really disappointing for us this year to go down in that fashion," he said.
"I think we've had two losses by under a goal and also a draw and I think after that Tigers game earlier in the season we took some confidence that we could get over the line in the close ones, so that's certainly been disappointing.
"But we've done a lot of work together as a group on those sort of scenarios now and I think we've really nutted out what we need to do.
"First and foremost, hopefully we can go out this weekend and not put ourselves in a position where we have to hold on and just get over the line.
"But if it does come down to that, we are really confident that we know how to do so."
The Goannas are set to make two changes ahead of the clash with the Tigers as Ethan Schiller returns from injury while Jack Warden will make his way back into the side after missing the loss to the Hoppers through representative duties.
"Jack Warden will come back in," Foley said.
"He's been away with the GWS Academy which has been awesome for him.
"He's still such a young guy but he has been fantastic for us when he has played and we're really excited to bring him back in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.