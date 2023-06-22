The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Busy Johnston and Trail Street roundabout closed after a concerning find beneath road surface

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Johnston and Trail Street roundabout was closed on Thursday morning after concerns were raised about the integrity of the road's foundations.
The Johnston and Trail Street roundabout was closed on Thursday morning after concerns were raised about the integrity of the road's foundations.

There were peak-hour traffic disruptions along a busy Wagga thoroughfare on Thursday morning after a key intersection near the CBD was closed due to concerns about the road's foundations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.