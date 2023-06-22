There were peak-hour traffic disruptions along a busy Wagga thoroughfare on Thursday morning after a key intersection near the CBD was closed due to concerns about the road's foundations.
A Wagga Council spokesperson asked motorists to avoid the roundabout at Johnston and Trail streets due to the "discovery of defects in the sub-surface of the road."
"The roundabout will remain closed while the Council investigates and fixes the defect," the spokesperson said.
The road closure also impacted traffic at nearby Wagga Public School on Gurwood Street with buses forced to take u-turns at the corner of Johnston and Simmons Streets.
The unexpected closure comes barely a day after night works began to repair the road surface at the roundabout, however these were only scheduled to take place between 6pm and 6am.
"The defect was discovered during the current night works to upgrade the roundabout," the spokesperson said.
Detours have been put in place with the Council promising to keep the public updated on access to the roundabout as more information comes to light.
It's expected the intersection will be closed to all traffic for at least the next 48 hours.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
