Temora are bracing for a big forwards challenge as they look to extend their strong start to the season.
The Dragons will host Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday with both teams looking to gain another important two points.
They are among the four teams locked on 12 points on the compact Group Nine ladder with another two clubs just a further two points adrift.
It will be the only meeting between the two teams this season.
As such captain-coach Josh McCrone is looking to make it count.
"We only get to play Albury once this year so it will be good to get a win over them," McCrone said.
"From what I've seen when I've watched their games doing video for the other opposition teams they are a fairly handy team so I'm sure they will be in the finals at the end of the year."
Albury have been one of the big improvers this season under new coach Justin Carney.
McCrone hopes his team's style can counteract the new-look Thunder forward pack.
"They've got a really impressive forward pack with good hookers so it will be a big challenge for us," he said.
"We will probably have to move the ball a little bit and play a bit smarter but I thought we did that fairly well at times against Kangaroos as they've got a fairly impressive forward pack too.
"We will probably have to move them around a bit but that's something we always try to do."
Temora have made a couple of changes to their winning line up.
After suffering a head knock in the first half of the 17-16 win over Kangaroos on Sunday, James Stewart will miss the clash.
Grant Hughes will remain in the centres after slotting in their last week.
McCrone was pleased with how he handled the change.
"He was good," McCrone said.
"He's played there before obviously but did a good job.
"He's probably a couple kilos heavier than the last time he played there but he went really well."
However Stewart isn't expected to be sidelined for too long.
"I don't know if it is one week or two weeks he has to miss but he's all good and a heap better than what he was," McCrone said.
"He remembered most things straight after the game, there's been no headaches so he won't be any longer than he has to be."
The move sees David White start at lock after coming off the bench.
Luke Skidmore will also start this week with Zach Starr dropping back to the bench with Starr unable to train this week due to work commitments.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
