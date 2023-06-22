The Daily Advertiser
Grant Hughes stays as makeshift centre for Temora's next test

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
June 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Grant Hughes will remain at centre to take on Albury on Saturday after shifting there after James Stewart suffered a head knock.
Temora are bracing for a big forwards challenge as they look to extend their strong start to the season.

