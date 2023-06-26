Wagga RSL has surged in membership, dispelling fears about the sub-branch's closure.
Renewed interest in Australia's largest veterans' charity has been driven by the regions. Total membership in NSW has grown by 25 per cent, with the Riverina experiencing a 29 per cent rise.
The Wagga RSL sub-branch has gained 37 new members, something its President Rod Cooper said was a result of RSL returning to its core business of looking after veterans.
Mr Cooper said the organisation was modernising too, attracting a broader cross section of the community - contrary to the perceptions they are an old, or conservative organisation.
"We're on a journey of change to reshape the organisation for the future, never forgetting where we've been, and never forgetting we've got a wide cross-section of people in the veteran community," he said.
"We've got people who served in Korea, people who served in Vietnam and all the conflicts after then. We've got peacekeeping, disaster relief, armed exercises and deployments.
"We've got to work out services for all groups because they're not congruent in their needs."
While reports from last year suggested there was a general struggle to attract new members to the Wagga sub-branch, Mr Cooper said this wasn't entirely true. Despite respectable membership, there was a lack of people willing to "step up" into executive and management positions.
A notable change is the increase in interest from people who are not at retirement age. Mr Cooper said this is the result of concerted efforts on the part of the sub-branch.
Part of this is meeting military or ex-services personnel where they are - offering crisis services to those who need them, social events, work opportunities, or even cash to others who need it.
"For example, we have our monthly meetings, we have a barbecue lunch. A lot of people can't make that lunch, so we're organising a hot-dog night," Mr Cooper said.
"So if you're a member who works, and wants to come you can - and you can bring a friend who isn't a member, and ask them to join.
"We haven't changed why we exist - what we're doing now is changing and reshaping for when people that are of the Korean and Vietnam veteran age are running the sub-branch."
Mary McCann and Ron Batcheldor have recently joined the Wagga sub-branch. For both, it was a matter of thinking about life after service, and how they could continue to make a contribution to their community.
"I've been on the move for my whole career, and when I moved back to Wagga - I grew up locally - and wanted to settle down," Ms McCann said.
"Because it's such a big part of my life, and I've been in healthcare all my career, I knew there was a lot of people with mental health conditions.
"I wanted to be involved with that - hopefully their rehabilitation, or just providing advice."
Mr Batcheldor said one of the challenges of a military career is that in most cases, it demands regular relocation. This makes it challenging to build strong ties to the community.
He said the shared experiences of veterans communities make it easier for them to support each other, and build relationships.
"Some people have been through some pretty tough times," he said.
"I've deployed on a number of occasions into war zones or warlike areas, and it really takes its toll.
"To be able to talk to other people who've been through the same sort of thing, just to support each other through the rest of our lives."
RSL memberhsip numbers have been in decline for decades, but hit crisis point following the 2018 Bergin Inquiry.
The 700 page report delivered at the end of the inquiry found significant governance failings at the highest levels of RSL NSW.
Supreme Court Judge Patricia Bergin wrote while there was significant appreciation for the services delivered by local sub-branches, the leadership culture had tarnished the reputation of the organisation.
Member of the RSL NSW Board and Coolamon sub-branch, David McCann said the gains seen in Wagga have been duplicated across the area.
He said part of this is the RSL taking the recommendations of the Bergin Inquiry seriously, and modernising the organisation in response.
"The identity of the RSL needed to come into the 21st century, and it's been years of hard working, but we're making huge progress," he said.
"While for a number of years, the RSL was seen as a conservative club, if we go back in history 100 odd years, it was a very strong voice and advocacy for veterans of the great war.
"We want to get things changed. We're doing a lot of advocacy for veterans with government, and we're starting to see results now."
More information about Wagga RSL sub-branch, including how to join is available here. Membership is free.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
