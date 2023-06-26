The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

More members joining RSL in rural and regional NSW

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga RSL sub-Branch president Rod Cooper with new members Mary McCann and Ron Batcheldor. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga RSL sub-Branch president Rod Cooper with new members Mary McCann and Ron Batcheldor. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga RSL has surged in membership, dispelling fears about the sub-branch's closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.