Plans for a $10 million megapub development in Estella have been knocked back over a lack of information.
A concept development application for the suburb's first-ever pub was lodged with Wagga City Council on March 30 by Wagga pub mogul Sean O'Hara and a Sydney-based partner.
The plans as submitted were last week sent back, with a spokesperson for Wagga City Council confirming the application as it currently stands was rejected due to a lack of and unclear information.
"The application was rejected because it was not clear for what consent was sought and the application did not provide the required information to allow for an assessment to occur," the spokesperson said.
There is scope for the proposal to be accepted in the future if it is re-submitted upon some changes around the provided information being made.
According to documents lodged with the council, the 5000sqm complex spread over three levels would include a drive-thru bottle shop, bistro, lounge, sports bar, gaming area, bar, kitchen, terraces, kids playground area, function room cocktail bar and a 190-lot car park.
Construction would take place at a vacant lot on Avocet Drive near the suburb's new shopping centre.
"Less than 0.5 per cent of all applications lodged are rejected at lodgement. Council may reject any application at lodgement, or within either seven or 14 days as required, [where it doesn't meet certain requirements]," the council spokesperson said.
"[These include] the application is illegible or unclear as to the development consent sought, or the application does not contain the information specified in Part one of Schedule one of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000 the application does not contain any other matter listed in clause 51 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000.
"The legal effect of rejection is that the application is taken, for the purposes of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, never to have been made.
"Rejection of the application cannot be taken as an opinion of the proposal, and does not affect the assessment of any future complete application which may be made."
