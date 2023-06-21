A shed, carport and vehicles have been left completely destroyed after a late night blaze in the northern Riverina this week.
Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at about 9.54pm on Tuesday at Stockinbingal, north of Wagga.
Fire and Rescue NSW media officer Michael Hammond said crews arrived at a property on Martin Street near Dudauman Street to find a shed, carport and surrounding vehicles caught in the blaze.
It is believed the fire ignited in the old stables at the rear of the Commercial Hotel.
"The blaze was extinguished at approximately 1am," Mr Hammond said.
"Fire and Rescue NSW sent two firefighting trucks to the scene - a rescue pumper from Cootamundra and a tanker from Temora.
"The NSW Rural Fire Service committed additional resources as it was in their fire district."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
