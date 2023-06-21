The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Fire and Rescue NSW crews respond to Stockinbingal blaze

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shed, carport and vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Stockinbingal. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 389 Harden
A shed, carport and vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Stockinbingal. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 389 Harden

A shed, carport and vehicles have been left completely destroyed after a late night blaze in the northern Riverina this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.