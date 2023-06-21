Collingullie's Harry Perryman believes GWS are still very much in the hunt for a top eight spot after a solid run over the last month.
The Giants have won three out of their last four and Perryman believes the bye has come at an inopportune time for his side.
"We've had a good couple of weeks actually," Perryman said.
"I feel like we've been building all year and then the last couple of weeks it's kind of clicked a bit for us.
"The bye has kind of come at a bit of a bad time, we had some good momentum there but hopefully once we come back after the bye we should be all systems go again."
The Giants have now had 14 games under the helm of new coach Adam Kingsley and Perryman believes they are really starting to implement and understand his game plan well.
"Ever since he come in he knew exactly what he wanted from us," he said.
"I feel like the start of the year we didn't have the wins on the board but we were still playing some pretty good footy.
"Now hopefully we can start to click towards the back end of the year and really make a push for top eight."
The Giants only currently sit one win outside the top eight and Perryman believes there is no reason why GWS can't return to finals in 2023.
"Yeah definitely, can't see why not," he said.
"A lot can change in footy, especially when you get a bit of momentum and a lot of belief in the group and trust in our system and game plan which I think we've been building for a couple of months now.
"So we've got a tough challenge when we get back from the bye up in Alice Springs against the Dees, but if you can knock them off and get on a roll from there, I think we are a good chance for sure."
Harry Rowston and Nick Madden became the latest Riverina players to join the Giants over the off-season and Perryman said the pair have slotted in well at the club.
"They've been great," he said.
"Rowsto and Maddo they are great kids and obviously Riverina boys, so it's always good to have as many Riverina boys as possible.
"They've been great since joining the club, they work hard and they are great kids and they are going to have a great future at the club for sure."
Perryman has been thrown a few different roles in the opening half of the season and says he's been reasonably happy with his own performance.
"Little bit up and down," he said.
"I've kind of played a bit of midfield at the start of the year and then I've been down back the last couple of weeks.
"As long as we're winning I'm not too fussed where I kind of play, as long as we get the wins on the board I'm happy."
Perryman was back in Wagga on Wednesday evening alongside Carlton's Matt Kennedy as the pair returned to help out at Collingullie-Glenfield Park juniors training.
He said it was fantastic to be able to return to the club which kick started his journey to the AFL.
"I love getting back here and any chance I get to come home I like to come here and help out the junior footy club," Perryman said.
"It's always good to see the kids that are having some fun out here."
