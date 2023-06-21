Collingullie's Matt Kennedy remains upbeat that Carlton are still in the hunt for this year's AFL finals series and backs the Blues in to work their way back up the ladder in the run home.
Kennedy admitted it has been a somewhat frustrating year to date, with the Blues slipping down to 14th on the ladder after only winning two of their last 10 games.
"It obviously can be a bit frustrating because wins and losses it's not great for us," Kennedy said.
"I think we set a pretty high standard for ourselves as well, but I think we have just got to go back to our process and really dig deep in the second half of the year.
"In terms of not getting the results as we would've liked, we are still training hard and there's still a good club environment and everyone is still keen and motivated.
"Which I think is really important because that can be quite easy to lose and there is still a really good cultural feel around the club.
"Everyone is ready to work hard this second half of the year and that starts with our training and really lifting our standards and pressure around the ball.
"Simplify it a bit and go to work on that and hopefully we can get a few results in the back half of the year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Currently sitting six points outside the top eight, Kennedy was remaining positive that the Blues could still secure a finals position but said they would now need to take a week by week approach after their disappointing start to the year.
"We can mathematically and I think everyone is training hard and working hard for that for sure," he said.
"But it's the old cliche answer of one week at a time and that's the way we have sort of got to approach it because we have put ourselves in a pretty tough position now.
"All we can really do is put our head down and train hard and hopefully get some results off the back of it and that just takes care of itself.
"I think we've simplified it and tweaked a few things in our game plan, maybe that we'd loss.
"Our key strengths the way we started last year was probably our hunt and pressure around the ball, I think we lost that so we lost a bit of our identity.
"I think the last 2-3 weeks we've definitely found that a bit more and we are really just going back to pressure and basics.
"I think if we can do that for the second half of the year then we can give the competition a real good shake."
Kennedy was terrific in the Blues win over the Gold Coast on Sunday with 27 disposals and a goal, but admitted that it had also be a sort of frustrating year on a personal level.
"It's a bit like the team, bit frustrating as well," he said.
"Bit up and down, was the sub early and then I was playing a bit down back just because we had a few injuries so I was chopped and changed around a bit.
"But that's a part of footy and it was a good learning experience and I actually didn't mind it.
"Hopefully now second half of the year I had a few good meetings and I just want to go back into the midfield and just simplify my role in the team.
"Just get back to hunting the footy and pressure so it was a bit of a frustrating start but I'm hoping second half of the year I can build some real good consistency."
Kennedy was back in Wagga on Wednesday evening attending Collingullie-Glenfield Park juniors training and said that it was good to be able to give back to a club that has given so much to him.
"It always is good and it reminds me of my younger days as a kid," he said.
"I used to always love coming to training and training with Nick and Harry Perryman and a lot of the other boys so to see them and their faces is nice as well.
"It's always good giving back, especially to a club that has given back to me as well and I'm very grateful to have the opportunity and they asked me to come back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.