With new height under the ring at East Wagga-Kooringal, coach Claudia Barton is feeling optimistic on what's to come.
Maeve Jackson made the transfer to Hawks in round nine after spending the first half of the season with Riverina Club Wagga Tigers.
Barton said with family ties to the club it was a logical move for Jackson, and her younger sister, to head to Gumly.
"We had a little bit of a discussion with her, her dad had obviously seen the netball side of things is positive and said the opportunity would be there if she wanted it," Barton said.
"We said to Maeve just come along for a training session to see if you like it, and now she's staying, and she seems quite happy."
Barton said Jackson's additional height in the circle will be invaluable for the Hawks who are struggling vertically this year.
"We've just settled into our A grade squad, we've had some changes along the way but as a coach I've just had to trial new combinations and find what works along the way," she said.
"Having that height there is a big difference for us as well, we're not the tallest team so having her as a shooter down the other end is definitely helpful."
The biggest adjustment since Jackson joined the side has been for feeders Barton said, as they adjust to moving the ball to a new height.
"We're used to the shorties and now we're ironing out a few things and making both Maeve and the feeders more confident, and the other shooters that will work with her," she said.
Barton said Jackson has been a positive fit for the team and feels that everyone is pleased with her arrival.
"As a coach I try to be open and honest and I ask the girls the same thing, so if they're not feeling comfortable or if they have any questions I'd rather hear it from them and then we can go from there but I haven't heard anything yet, so far, so good," Barton said.
Now with a locked-in side and a settled game plan, Barton is feeling good ahead of their clash with Marrar this weekend.
Anticipating another close game, Hawks finished ahead by just three goals last time the sides met.
"Same with last time, I know they're a team not to be taken lightly," Barton said.
"If we can stick to our game plan and do the simple things well, we'll be okay, I'm hoping it'll be a cleaner game from our point of view but I know they are a very competitive team."
Across the league arch rivals Northern Jets host Temora at Ardlethan in an early Saturday fixture due to club events.
North Wagga hit the road to Coleambally for what the ladder suggests will be an easy game, but after a hollow draw last week the Blues are after some points.
Meanwhile Barellan will look for a win over the bottom of the ladder The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Marrar v East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval
Coleambally v North Wagga at Coleambally Sports Ground
Northern Jets v Temora at Ardlethan Sportsground
Barellan v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Barellan Sports Ground
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
