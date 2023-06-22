Letters: Referendum details and principles are important

Your headline "Referendum a vote on 'a matter of principle' not detail: advocate" (June 21) uses a mantra that we've heard from "Yes" advocates from the get-go.
But is a lack of detail a 'good thing'? Why would details hinder 'principle'?
In the article, Uluru Dialogue co-chair, Pat Anderson states that "We have never gone to a referendum with all of the details... we go on matters of principle."
No, that's plainly wrong: there have always been details in referenda propositions.
The referendum on the republic even supplied 'models' of what the new system could look like. And the statement is also a non sequitur: no-one has ever asked for "all" the details - just a paltry few would be nice.
While advocates such as Pat Anderson seem to imply that no details are necessary, we - meanwhile - have MP Linda Burney providing, er... 'details' of what The Voice 'would not be'! It would not be advising the government on "parking tickets and changing Australia Day" apparently.
Well, again wrong. Firstly, federal Parliament has no business with parking tickets anyway - road management is a state and local matter. And since the constitutional wording proposed would allow the "Voice [to] make representations to the Parliament and Executive... on matters relating to Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islander people" yes indeed, it could "make representation" to change Australia Day. What, in the wording, would prevent that?
Promising unlikely details about what The Voice would "not be" while simultaneously pooh-poohing requests for details about what it "would be" is a dubious way to have the "real conversation" that Pat Anderson has called for.
Concerning research from the Leukaemia Foundation reveals the majority (80 per cent) of blood cancer patients needing to relocate for treatment would be forced to exhaust their savings to fund accommodation close to treatment.
The Leukaemia Foundation's support is crucial for these individuals, providing free-of-charge accommodation centres and support to alleviate some of their financial burden.
With a devastating shortfall in donations, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched an urgent appeal in order to continue to provide a place to stay for these patients and their loved ones.
More than 19,000 Australians will experience the pain of a blood cancer diagnosis this year alone - and that number is set to nearly double by 2035, meaning the demand for these services will continue to grow. Without the generosity of everyday Australians, we risk being unable to continue offering this vital support.
