The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal to raise funds and awareness for mental health

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers and netballer Issy Cunningham show off the GOODTALK socks that the Bombers and East Wagga-Kooringal will wear on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers and netballer Issy Cunningham show off the GOODTALK socks that the Bombers and East Wagga-Kooringal will wear on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

THERE will be much more than the four points at play when Marrar hosts East Wagga-Kooringal in an important Farrer League showdown at Langtry Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.