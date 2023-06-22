THERE will be much more than the four points at play when Marrar hosts East Wagga-Kooringal in an important Farrer League showdown at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
While a top-three finish is potentially on the line for both teams, the two clubs will come together to raise awareness for mental health as part of Marrar's annual GOODTALK Round.
Held against Coleambally for the first six years, Marrar have moved the round to clash with their home game against the Hawks this year.
Both first grade teams will wear special socks to raise funds and awareness for GOODTALK.
The Wagga-based foundation was established in the memory of popular Marrar footballer Graeme Reid, who lost his life to suicide in 2016 after struggling with Bi-Polar Disorder.
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers, Reid's brother, explained what the round means to him, his family and the Bombers.
"Obviously Graeme losing his life to suicide coming up to seven years ago in November, every year this pops up and it's a great way to reflect and promote awareness and raise much-needed funds and awareness for bipolar research and any mental health issues that are out there," Walgers said.
"We definitely look forward to this day on the calendar.
"I think everyone does like to look forward to it. Because it's more and more people that get exposed to anyone with mental health issues or experience anything like that, it's a good way to come together and support each other on day's like that.
"It probably resonates with a lot more people now than what it did.
"It's still something to look forward to for everyone and the family definitely loves it still and it's just a good way to connect and socialise as well as everything else it brings in terms of the mental side of things."
Aside from the GOODTALK socks that the netballers and footballers will be wearing, there will be relays, auctions and entertainment at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Best-on-ground on the day is awarded the Graeme Reid Medal. There will also be GOODTALK merchandise for sale.
As for the on-field action, Walgers knows the importance of the win, particularly after last Sunday's 25-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"It's pretty much a must-win for us to stay in that top three position," Walgers said.
"It's a goal for the club and we need to bounce back from the lock against The Rock. It's never fun losing against The Rock and we've got a lot of things to work on and piece together this week.
"It's going to be a battle, that's for sure. They're coming off a good win and we're in need of a win so it will be a decent game of footy I'd be betting."
A win would catapult the Hawks into third spot with seven rounds remaining.
Marrar have won three of the last four Farrer League premierships and know what it takes to achieve the ultimate success.
Walgers says this year's campaign is different to those in the past. But he believes they still have the capability of achieving the ultimate result.
"We are doing it differently and that's probably because of the player turnover we've had," he said.
"Just the entire group slowly getting to know each other and playing together with our strengths, which has been a slow process and probably is for most teams.
"The trajectory we're on, third position at the moment, it's still good, we've obviously had a few losses, which we haven't done as much in the past but the upside is we're playing footy when we're at our best that's probably nearly better than what we've played in the last five years, just the style of footy we play.
"We just need to put it together for four quarters and we'll be hard to beat when we do it. We just need to do it."
Marrar are expected to welcome back premiership captain Jackson Moye and rebounding defender Bryce Mann for Saturday's clash.
