ON THE PACE: Stening scores training win in first race

Sam Stening got his training career off to a perfect start at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old had to wait for the last of eight races, but was able to win his first start as a trainer as Blissful Lou broke through for her first win.
Stening was thrilled with how everything panned out.
"It was awesome," Stening said.
"I didn't really expect that but she went really well.
"You never know what can happen and whether she would get the right run or what was going to happen but it was good it all worked out well."
Coming off three straight placings for Stening's grandfather Bernie Kelly, Blissful Lou was given the perfect trip to break through for her first win at start nine.
Buoyed by plenty of support in the cold conditions, she went on to win by 4.5 metres.
"Blake (Jones) drove it perfect," Stening said.
"I don't think there was much between the top two but getting the sit behind David Kennedy's one (Ourwantsandneeds) what made it win in the end."
Despite the perfect start, the 20-year-old isn't getting too far ahead of himself with the only horse he has in work.
"I was telling Blake I might retire now at a 100 per cent strike rate," Stening said.
"It is very good as it is very hard to get wins."
RODNEY Coelli scored his first win since being involved in a nasty five-horse fall in March.
Coelli headed to Shepparton on Friday and drove Janarty to victory for Jackson Painting.
It was the former New Zealand pacer is unbeaten in his two Australian starts.
Michael Boots also had success as an owner on the card with both Love Lou Longtime and Swift Watch both successful.
YOUNG trainer Rodney Blythe has avoided penalty after one of his pacers returned a positive swab.
Morphine and oripavine were detected in the post-race urine sample taken from Keayang Dominio following its win at Young on December 2.
Stewards determined that a conviction would be recorded, however did not impose a penalty as they were satisfied that the detection of morphine and oripavine had resulted from environmental contamination.
In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of Blythe's clear prior, the substances involved, the circumstances involved and other personal subjective facts.
However Keayang Domino has been disqualified and the placings amended.
RIVERINA connections tasted success at Menangle on Saturday.
B K Swy and Romanee took out the opening two races on the metropolitan program.
YOUNG will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.42pm with the two NSW Bred heats and the Waratah Series heat the feature races.
Wagga then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
