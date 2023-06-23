The Daily Advertiser
Rosewood RFS captain Bruce Hawkins raises safety concerns over communication disconnect after telco tower launch

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 24 2023 - 5:00am
Rosewood Rural Fire Service captain Bruce Hawkins is frustrated a new Optus tower announced as part of federal black spot funding won't be of help to his brigade, as the RFS vehicles rely on the Telstra network. Picture by Les Smith

A Riverina firefighter based in a community hit hard by the Black Summer bushfires has raised safety concerns after a major telco launched a new mobile base station under government black spot funding but still leaves firies disconnected.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

