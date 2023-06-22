Turvey Park's Jack Glanvill has enjoyed his first taste of state league football after helping GWS Giants defeat Southport in the VFL over the weekend.
Glanvill finished the game with eight disposals and one tackle and said that it was good to have a crack at VFL level.
"It was a good experience," Glanvill said.
"The VFL is very high quality footy, the AFL is obviously the highest and then you've got the VFL, SANFL and WAFL."
Glanvill admitted it was definitely the highest standard of football that he's experienced in his young career, but felt that he adjusted pretty well once he picked up a few touches.
"It wasn't too bad," he said.
"It was definitely the highest standard I've played and it was pretty fast and skilful.
"Everyone had a structure and they played to that, so it was a step up.
"But once I got my hands on the ball it got me in the game a bit.
"It took me a bit, but once I got used to it I was fine."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It has been a busy period for Glanvill who was also recently named in the Allies squad for the under 18's national championships.
The young midfielder has unfortunately been sidelined through injury for the Allies wins against South Australia and Western Australia, but was hopeful of earning selection for their remaining two games.
"I had an injury for the first two games," he said.
"It was actually my first game back on the weekend in the VFL.
"There are still two more games so hopefully I'll be 100 per cent right for that and hopefully I can find myself back in the team because they've had a pretty good start to the championships."
Glanvill is expected to return to the Bulldogs' line up on Saturday against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and he expects it will be a great test to see where they are at.
"Ganmain have sort of had our measure over the time I've been in the senior club," he said.
"I don't think I've ever beat them in first grade.
"It'll be a big game and it will be a real test to see where we're at.
"We've had a good start to the year and the boys have been playing well.
"Hopefully we can continue that form into the weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.