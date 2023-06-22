WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll expects Salute Again to run a big race in Saturday's Highway at Randwick.
In-form Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will partner Salute Again, who has drawn ideally in gate five and carries 57.5kg in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1400m).
Salute Again forms part of a three-strong contingent from the SDRA alongside the Peter Morgan-trained Burrandana and Kerry Weir's Laurel Hill.
Carroll believes Salute Again, a winner of two of his nine starts, is up to Highway grade.
"Absolutely. He's a nice horse," Carroll said.
"He's already won second up 1400. I know it was only around here but he won by lengths and going away from them.
"Everything tells me that he will run a nice race, he really will.
"You can't line things up when you've got horses from all different areas and it looks a pretty strong highway but it's nice to be able to go there with a good jockey, having Danny on board, and a good barrier. You've got two ticks to start off with.
"A bit of rain would help but it doesn't really worry him. He's just got beaten a whisker on a good three at Goulburn and he's won on a heavy eight."
Salute Again goes into the race on the back of a sixth placing at Wagga, where he hit the line well.
"It was a great run," he said.
"We drew the outside, we had to go back and ran home really good.
"Going forward there is a class three 1400 in a couple of weeks time.
"He's well, he had time off with a jaw injury. It's all good and it's actually probably been a blessing in disguise, let him develop, he's a very strong athlete now.
"He's going into this with two jump outs, a barrier trial and a race so he's pretty forward that's for sure."
Salute Again has never been far from the mark with two wins and four placings from nine starts.
Salute Again is one of six rides for Beasley at Randwick, as he looks to back up his winning double from a fortnight ago.
