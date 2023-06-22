The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Salute Again will contest the Highway Handicap at Randwick

MM
By Matt Malone
June 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salute Again in action at Gundagai last preparation. Picture by Madeline Begley
Salute Again in action at Gundagai last preparation. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll expects Salute Again to run a big race in Saturday's Highway at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.