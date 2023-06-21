The Daily Advertiser
Harry Taylor admits playing forward at country level took some adjusting to

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Harry Taylor during his playing days at Geelong. Picture by Amy Paton
TWO-time All Australian footballer Harry Taylor is looking forward to settling into Northern Jets' forward line at Ariah Park on Saturday.

