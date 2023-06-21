TWO-time All Australian footballer Harry Taylor is looking forward to settling into Northern Jets' forward line at Ariah Park on Saturday.
Taylor is set to make a guest appearance for Northern Jets in the Farrer League game against arch-rivals Temora. He is making the 1400-kilometre plus trip from Geraldton, alongside Beau Walker, to do so.
Taylor made his mark at AFL level as one of the best defenders of his era but has switched into attack upon returning to country football in Western Australia.
He's kicked 20 goals from five appearances for Northampton this year and kicked 85 goals from 15 games in 2021.
Taylor said returning to country football as a forward has taken some adjusting to.
"In the AFL level you get so used to the game style to the point that one thing that stands out is people make decisions so fast and the ball moves so quick that you're always anticipating," Taylor said.
"For example, as a forward you don't really lead. The player will kick the ball and then you move. Whereas at country level, it's like the ball carrier will wait five, 10 seconds for you to move and by that time you've got no space left because you've eaten it all up.
"It took me a good six months, certainly the first half of the first year back here to get used to that. I was trying to play almost like I would have at AFL level and I was getting caught in between contests all the time.
"You learn just to sit back or wait for the ball to find you rather than you having to go find it.
"It took me a little while."
Taylor was swing forward on several occasions by Geelong and is enjoying his time as a forward in his post-AFL career.
The 37-year-old has been keeping an eye on the Jets' results this year and is also mindful of not getting in Matt Wallis' way.
"Luckily enough at AFL level there for a little while I played as a forward. To be fair as well, when you're a defender for so long, you do pick up what some of the great tricks are that the great players use," he said.
"Goalkicking is still a little bit unnatural for me to be honest, but in terms of marking and leading, that's not too bad.
"I've been keeping a bit of an eye on how the team's going and there's one fella, Matt Wallis is it? He seems to be kicking bags so I don't want to get in his way."
Walker, originally from Howlong, will also line-up for the Jets. He's a two-time Mulrooney Medal winner at Belconnen before making the move to Northampton in WA.
He has played one game back this year and Taylor warned Walker isn't at his peak.
"He's on his way back from a long term hip injury so he's building but he probably won't be able to go through the midfield like he has in the past," Taylor said.
