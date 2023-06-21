The Daily Advertiser
Case against accused ISIS bride Mariam Raad returns to court

June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Mariam Raad was not required to be in Goulburn Local Court when her case was mentioned on Wednesday.
A woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror group will not appear before court again until August.

