A woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror group will not appear before court again until August.
Mariam Raad was not required to be in Goulburn Local Court when her case was mentioned on Wednesday.
Raad, who now lives in Young, is accused of going to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined Islamic State.
It will be further alleged Raad was aware of her husband's activities with IS and willingly travelled to the conflict region.
Her husband, a former Sydney maths teacher who rose through the terror outfit's ranks, is believed to have died in Syria in 2018.
In court yesterday, Crown prosecutor Conor McCraith appeared via video link and requested an adjournment, which was granted by Magistrate Geraldine Beattie.
Raad's bail was continued and the case will return to court on August 16.
The 31-year-old was arrested after AFP and NSW Police investigators from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), executed search warrants at Young and in the Sydney suburb of Parklea in early January.
Raad was charged with with entering, or remaining in, "declared areas" - in this case Syria, which was under the control of the terrorist group IS - in breach of federal law. She faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
Raad was until last year living in the Al Roj Internally Displaced Persons camp in northern Syria.
The investigation into Raad began when she was in Syria and continued after she returned.
During her first court appearance in January, Raad was forced to surrender her passport and had a number of other conditions imposed on her when she was granted bail.
The 12 bail conditions included being banned from contacting anyone in prison or associated with a terrorist group and barred from viewing or distributing material on things including terrorism and related propaganda. She also cannot attempt to acquire a firearm.
In March, the court was told the prosecution needed more time to translate "mobile device messages".
