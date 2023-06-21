The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers defeated EWK in their under 15's clash at Robertson Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:15pm
Wagga Tigers' Harry Nightingale looks to dispose of the footy while under pressure from EWK pair Isaac Quintal and Kodi Kadis in their under 13's clash. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers' Harry Nightingale looks to dispose of the footy while under pressure from EWK pair Isaac Quintal and Kodi Kadis in their under 13's clash. Picture by Madeline Begley

Some hard yards on the training track in front of goal has paid major dividends for Wagga Tigers' under 15's side as they posted their best score of the year against East Wagga-Kooringal on Sunday.

