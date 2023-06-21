Some hard yards on the training track in front of goal has paid major dividends for Wagga Tigers' under 15's side as they posted their best score of the year against East Wagga-Kooringal on Sunday.
The Tigers were very accurate in front of goal against an undermanned Hawks outfit and ran out 26.9 (165) to 2.0 (12) winners at Robertson Oval.
Tigers coach Paul Irvine was pleased with the performance of his side who now have three wins from their first seven games.
"It was good to get a win," Irvine said.
"Unfortunately East Wagga were a little bit undermanned on the day, but it was a good opportunity for the boys to get on the big ground.
"It was a great win and very well deserved."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It's roughly the halfway point of the Wagga District Junior Football League and Irvine is very pleased with how his side is currently going.
He said the most most pleasing aspect was his side's improved goal kicking which had proved to be a bit of an issue earlier in the season after kicking 10.26 (round three v North Wagga) and 4.10 (round five v Turvey Park Red).
"It's an interesting competition, there's some really good quality sides and there are some smaller sides," he said.
"But I'm happy with how we're tracking and the most pleasing thing about Sunday was our goal kicking.
"I think we kicked 26.9, so it was good the boys have started to kick straight and put the ball in the right spots to be able to do that."
Irvine was also pleased to see so many players hit the scoreboard as 11 Tigers managed to kick at least one goal.
"We like to move the players around a bit in the younger age groups so they get a feel of each position," he said.
"I think young Lenny Pieper kicked seven and that was a big effort from a very small forward pocket.
"It's good to see the ball being shared around and everyone getting a goal."
Charlie Rodda was fantastic in the win while Pieper, Albert Middleton, William Smith and Jones Russell were all among the Tigers best.
Kodi Flinn and Finn Garland were both good for the Hawks in defeat.
The Tigers were also victors in the under 13's running out 4.8 (32) to 1.2 (8) winners while it was the Hawks who prevailed in the under 11's 8.8 (56) to 3.3 (21).
Across the other games in the under 15's competition, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defeated Coolamon while Turvey Park Red were too strong for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
North Wagga also grabbed their second win of the year after defeating Turvey Park Blue.
On the court, the Tigers were victorious in the under 15's (52-4), under 13's (44-1) and under 11's (9-7) while it was the Hawks who grabbed the win in the under 12's 19-17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.