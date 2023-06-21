An elderly man has been taken to hospital after his car left the road and hit a vehicle before smashing into the front of a shop in Wagga's CBD.
Emergency services including paramedics, firefighters and police were called to Berry Street shortly before noon on Wednesday following reports a car had smashed into the front entryway of discount store Silly Solly's.
It is understood the vehicle left the road and hit a car parked on the kerb before mounting the footpath and slamming into a brick pillar near the store's front door.
NSW Ambulance Wagga duty operations manager Eamonn Purcell said paramedic crews, including two intensive care units, responded to the incident.
"Paramedics found two patients, an 87-year-old male who was driving the vehicle that went into the shop, and a 73-year-old female who was in the car that was struck," Inspector Purcell said.
"Both patients were assessed by paramedics."
Neither patient was injured in the incident. However, the man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital via ambulance for further assessment.
Two tow trucks remain at the scene as crews work to remove the car from the storefront.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
