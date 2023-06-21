The Daily Advertiser
Susanne Furphy to play 350th game at Northern Jets

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Susanne Furphy will play her 350th game of netball this weekend for Northern Jets. Picture supplied
She's watched the game she loves evolve over decades and this weekend Northern Jets' Susanne Furphy will take to the court for the 350th time.

