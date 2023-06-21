She's watched the game she loves evolve over decades and this weekend Northern Jets' Susanne Furphy will take to the court for the 350th time.
Taking up netball when she was 13, Furphy fell in love with the sport and has continued every season since, bar a few breaks when she had her children.
"I've been playing solidly for about 25 years," Furphy said.
"I just really love playing, and I just really love playing in a team, I love the comradery and the mucking around and being silly with everyone, you're a part of something.
"I do love the game itself but I love being in a team.
"It's great to win and be competitive and all that stuff, but if you like the people you're playing with it keeps you coming back year after year."
Not only evolving as a player herself, Furphy has watched the entire landscape of netball, and her club, change too.
Originally an Ardlethan player, Furphy also played for Ariah Park-Mirrool before the merger that formed the Northern Jets.
"I am very lucky that Ariah Park and Ardlethan merged to get my games up," she said.
"When I started you really weren't allowed to contact anyone, it was very much a non-contact sport and now it is very much a semi-contact, physical sport which sometimes I think 'oh that's crazy' but it has evolved so much.
"People expect a lot more of you now, there's such clever netball brains out there and they just see things and say try this, it's not get out there and shoot a goal, now we have game plans and you really think about it a lot more which is great.
"It's always been very competitive but you have to think a lot more now, you're not individual players, you're supporting your teammates, it's definitely more a team sport now, you can have great individual players but you need to be a cog in that wheel and do you're job."
A life-long defender, Furphy said she still thrives on the adrenaline rush of a tip or intercept no one sees coming.
Taller than her peers when she first started playing, it was an easy choice for her coaches to put her under the ring, and now she's quite happy avoiding the pressure of shooting.
"There's no pressure on a defender, poor attackers they've got one job and that's to get the goals in," she said.
"I like stopping them, I like getting that intercept, there's nothing better than when you get that rebound or intercept, it's a great feeling."
Netball still brings a lot of joy to Furphy, who has thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities to make friends and play alongside her family members.
Playing first with her sisters and then her nieces, there is just one more person in her family she'd like to take the court with, her daughter Elsie.
Playing in the under 17s this year, Furphy is hopeful they might find themselves together next season.
In fact, it's one of the key things keeping her in the game.
"The only person I haven't played with is my daughter," Furphy said.
"That's probably the reason I'm hanging around, I want to play with her, it dawned on me in the last few years that could happen.
"She said to me about two years ago that she wanted to play with me and I went 'oh I'm going to be so old' and she said 'no you're not', so it'll be really special to play with her."
Furphy shares her milestone with Clare Meehan who will play her 150th game on Saturday, and Paige Brown who hits 50 games played.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
