A Wagga school community used the icy weather on Wednesday as the perfect excuse to come together to support a worthy cause.
Lake Albert Public School held its Hot Chocolate and Beanie Day fundraiser for the local Ronald McDonald House during one of the chilliest winter mornings we have seen this year.
While the hot chocolate was warmly welcomed by the students, many of them like 9-year-old Kelsey Lucas found more joy in seeing everyone coming together to support those in need.
"My favourite thing about the day is having fun with the school and donating money," Kelsey said.
The fundraiser was organised by Lake Albert Public School learning support officer Melinda Tom.
"We did this last year and raised about $550 and this year we decided to do it again," she said.
"We feel as a regional school it is important to support regional businesses, organisations and charities in raising money.
"It also brings the community together, we've been really lucky to have had Lake Albert FoodWorks come on board with the donation of the milk, our P&C supporting us as well, and having great participation from our staff across the board as well.
"Cindy and the helpers in the canteen were also a great help in putting this together and helping to make this happen, it's very much so a team effort."
Lake Albert Public School principal Damian Eyles said the fundraiser also shines a light on important local charities and why they exist.
"The kids know they're supporting a cause that is local and it could be helping families in the area or from across the state," he said.
"It's a space they know they may never need, but they also could need at any moment as well, and Mel has done a great job at organising the event and has been the driving force behind it."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
