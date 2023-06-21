The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Turvey Park under 16 league tag get their first win of the year.

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed bag for Turvey Park juniors at Parramore Park
Mixed bag for Turvey Park juniors at Parramore Park

As Group Nine Junior Rugby League wrap up their seventh round for the 2023 season, there's been plenty of action across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.