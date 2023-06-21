Mixed bag for Turvey Park juniors at Parramore Park

As Group Nine Junior Rugby League wrap up their seventh round for the 2023 season, there's been plenty of action across the region.
In the under 16 league tag competition, it was a race off the bottom of the ladder between Turvey Park and Tumbarumba on Saturday at Parramore Park.
It was a tight game between the two sides, but ultimately it was Turvey Park who got their first points of the year with a 16-14 win.
Missed conversions ultimately separated the two sides, with good kicking from Isabell Stoll keeping the locals ahead.
Turvey Park had a mixed bag of results across the day for their competitive age groups. Their under 13 and 15 tackle teams both had easy wins over Tumbarumba heading home 28-14 and 30-12 winners respectively.
Meanwhile the under 14 league tag struggled to find the try line, losing 58-8 to the visitors. Under 14 tackle had a bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
