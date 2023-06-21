With six teams competing each Friday night at Jubilee Park, the Wagga Hockey under 11s competition is a hit with both incoming and returning players.
The first age group with competitive games, many players have graduated from non-competitive the Little Flickers and Joeys programs.
Wagga Hockey development manager Nathan Szymanski said as they reach the mid-season mark, he can see the game starting to click for some players.
"Little Flickers and Joeys focuses more around the basic skills and getting them ready to start moving into more of the competitive type games," Szymanski said.
"At the under 11s they're moving into playing a half field game and in teams, against peers, and putting those skills into practice."
"We are moving closer to our mid-season, so we're starting to see some of those people who have only just picked up a stick really starting to grow and develop.
"We're putting a big focus on some of those more experienced kids to step up and support those new kids, and we're really starting to see that come to fruition now."
For many players it is their first year playing competitively, and they're thriving in the new environment.
"Those in their first year at under 11s really start to strive and grow as players," Szymanski said.
"They start to understand using some spatial awareness, starting to look to pass around and play with some of their peers, it's a really positive opportunity for them to grow and develop their game.
"On Thursday the entire cohort comes together and we run training sessions focusing on different skills each week and then they can put that into practice on a Friday night."
Training on Thursday evenings before their Friday night games, Wagga Hockey moved to a weeknight competition a few years ago.
Szymanski said the change has been beneficial for players and their families, as well as the competition as a whole.
"It was a decision that was made a few years ago to move our junior program to a Friday night. and it's allowed us to move away from competing with other sports and it allowed our junior hockey players to continue playing other sports like soccer or rugby league or AFL," Szymanski said.
"It really opened it up and helped us keep number within hockey, and for those who only play Friday night sport, it opened up their weekends."
While games are competitive, there is no finals for the under elevens age group, with the six teams playing a round robin fixture for the duration of their season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
