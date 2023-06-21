The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mount Austin woman Marlie Creighton escapes jail time over post-wedding attack outside Mercure Hotel

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Austin woman Marlie Creighton has been sentenced in the Wagga Local Court over a series of assaults after a wedding last November. File picture
Mount Austin woman Marlie Creighton has been sentenced in the Wagga Local Court over a series of assaults after a wedding last November. File picture

A Mount Austin woman has narrowly avoided jail time over a post-wedding fight outside Wagga's Mercure Hotel late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.