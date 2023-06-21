The family of missing woman Niamh Maye have new found hope they will be able to one day lay her to rest upon the announcement of a quarter of a million dollar reward for information.
The $250,000 NSW Government reward was announced by the Riverina Police District on Wednesday upon what would have been Niamh's 40th birthday.
Niamh was last seen near Jingellic on Saturday, March 30, 2002, carrying her personal belongings, including camping gear, cooking wear, camera gear and clothing, in a backpack.
She had been planning to catch a bus from Batlow to the train station at Cootamundra, where she would then travel to her sister's home in Sydney, but she never arrived and hasn't been heard from or seen since.
Niamh's personal belongings have also never been found.
Loved ones, including older sister of two years Fionnuala Hagerty, believe Niamh may have been met with foul play.
"We are grateful to the NSW Police for offering this reward and hope it leads to new information that might help us get the answers we have been looking for," she said.
"Our one wish is to be able to find Niamh and lay her to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves.
"We are very grateful to all the locals over the years who have helped with searches or come forward with information they think might help us find answers.
"Hopefully this reward will help keep Niamh front of mind for people who might not have otherwise thought to come forward."
Strike Force Yola was established by officers attached to Riverina Police District to investigate the disappearance, being led from Tumut Police Station, but to this day, it is unknown where Niamh may be.
Riverina Police District Commander, Superintendent Andrew Spliet said it is about time Niamh's family are able to celebrate her life without the heartbreak of not knowing where she is.
"We have never given up on Niamh, and we're not about to," Supt Spliet said.
"The smallest amount of information may assist further with this matter and that's why this reward has been announced."
Supt Spliet said there has been a large number of enquiries undertaken relating to this matter, several lines of enquiry which have led to a number of people being spoken to and numerous witnesses.
Now aged 82 and living in a retirement village in Sydney, Niamh's mother Anne Maye is hoping she will finally be able to give Niamh the send-off she deserves.
"We still desperately want to find her and lay her to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves. If you know something or can help find her, please do the right thing and come forward," Ms Maye said.
"Words can't describe how special Niamh is to our whole family. Her disappearance has left a gaping hole and we have never given up on finding her."
As investigations under Strike Force Yola continue, anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and can do so anonymously.
