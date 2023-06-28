The first big day of Festival of W, the wintry wonderland in Victory Memorial Gardens and the Civic Centre precinct, is here. The area is all lit up and the ice skating rink ready for rookies and experts alike, with sessions from 9am to 9pm daily from today right through to July 16. House of FoW - a cosy spot for snacks, nightcaps and fireside chats, is open 11am to 2pm then 5pm to 10pm today, reopening from 11am to 3pm on Sunday. It opens Wednesday to Sunday during the festival, which wraps up at the end of the school holidays. FoW Sessions brings local gigs each Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday lunch, of the festival. See visitwagga.com/festival-of-w for the full program.