Get an early start to the weekend with a taste of what's happening around the city over the next few days.
For the last six decades, the Wagga Civic Theatre has been the heartbeat of the city's arts community. Theatre stalwart Peter Casey, manager Isobel MacCallum and mayor Dallas Tout are ready to turn up the volume for the theatre's 60th celebrations and you're invited. Doors open at 6.30pm before the gala concert at 7.30pm, tickets $30 and available from civictheatre.com.au.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
The 10th instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Italian arias and songs from Larissa Burak, Katherine Choi, Stephanie Johnston and Rosemary Vella. Free entry at St John's Anglican Church in Church Street.
As if the Botanic Gardens zoo wasn't wild enough, the Impact Wrestling crew has arrived and will be hanging out with the animals from 12.30pm before heading off to school visits. The first matches of the Down Under tour are at Equex on Friday night.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Impact Wrestling has hit town and will have a presence at Kidson Cycles at 10am before sneaking off to Thirsty Crow at noon. The first matches of the Down Under tour are at Equex from 7pm. Tickets and full schedule available from impactwrestling.com.
Some children dream of running away with the circus, but Heather and Tanya Shaw brought the circus to them. They're sharing a decade of aerials, dance, acrobatics and circus stunts at Zana Aerial Dance Academy's 10th annual showcase at the Copland Street studio. Students and teachers will perform on aerial devices like silks and lyra that audiences may have never see before, while including more traditional circus-like performances, like acrobatics. Show starts at 7.30pm Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets $40 each, call 0402 433 249 to book.
The first big day of Festival of W, the wintry wonderland in Victory Memorial Gardens and the Civic Centre precinct, is here. The area is all lit up and the ice skating rink ready for rookies and experts alike, with sessions from 9am to 9pm daily from today right through to July 16. House of FoW - a cosy spot for snacks, nightcaps and fireside chats, is open 11am to 2pm then 5pm to 10pm today, reopening from 11am to 3pm on Sunday. It opens Wednesday to Sunday during the festival, which wraps up at the end of the school holidays. FoW Sessions brings local gigs each Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday lunch, of the festival. See visitwagga.com/festival-of-w for the full program.
Winter festivities continue at the Erin Earth Lantern Festival, which runs from 4pm to 8pm at 1 Kildare Street. There will be live music with Nathan Lamont and Felix Machiridza, and Dr Graeme Wren gets into discovering space and time. Most importantly, there will be lantern making and star gazing while supping on camp oven meals and hot drinks around the campfires. Entry is free.
A new monthly thrift-style market will be a win-win for all involved when Nanny Q opens up at the North Wagga Hall at 9am. The clothing collections from stallholders will offer fresh 'fits ranging from size 10 to 22. Looking to get involved? Email nannyqcommunity@gmail.com.
Need more of an upcycling fix? Join the Middlemost Upcycled Weekend Adventure, which meets at 45 Tompson Street at 9am. The walking tour of op shops comes with advice on what to look for when purchasing second-hand clothes. Bring comfortable shoes, a water bottle, money for purchases and reusable bags. Be ready to meet gain
The Booranga Writers Centre presents an ekphrasis poetry workshop at Wagga Art Gallery from 2pm to 4pm. It explores the surrounding artworks and is lead by the centre's president David Gilbey. Bring along your writing materials and settle in to the afternoon.
Looking to give back to the community? Look no further than the Riding for the Disabled Association's volunteer training day at its grounds at 321 Plumpton Road. Existing volunteers can learn new skills and procedures, while it's the perfect chance for prospective volunteers to see what it's all about. It starts at 9am.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Flowerdale Lagoon for the lagoon loops run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
Break out the boots and hit Coolamon Road for the Downside Bush Dance. The Tin Shed Rattlers are keen to see plenty of people there for the usual line-up of great dances and music. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children, cash only at the door. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Wrestling fans, this is your chance to get up close and personal with the stars of Impact Wrestling. It's been a big few days of wrestling mania and the fan meet and greet set for 11am at Equex is bound to be a big one. All the stars will be there, as well as around 20 of Australia's up and comers competing in the showcase.
Festival of W continues with the opening of House of FoW at 11am and Vino and Vinyl the first of local music legends to appear in FoW Sessions from noon.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
