THREE of Southern District Racing Association's (SDRA) brightest prospects will head to Randwick on Saturday to contest the Highway.
Burrandana, Salute Again and Laurel Hill will run in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1400m).
Kerry Weir has only contested a Highway a handful of times for a couple of third placings and is hoping that promising three-year-old filly Laurel Hill could be the one to break through.
Bred and owned by Andrew and Sue Groves, Laurel Hill has one win and six minor placings to her name from nine career starts.
She has been an eye-catcher at her last three starts at Wagga and Weir believes she deserves her crack at a Highway.
"Why not? She probably should have won her last three runs," Weir said.
"Wagga Cup day she got held up. The next run was even bigger. She got checked at the 75 and got beaten a nose. And the other day she wasn't even in the picture at the top of the straight. There were some horses that made up ground on the heavy track but she made up an enormous amount.
"I think the 1400 will suit her too to be honest."
Kayla Nisbet will head to Randwick to retain the ride. Laurel Hill is first emergency but is drawn barrier nine and gets in on the minimum with 54 kilograms.
Weir explained that the filly is still a work in progress with the goal being next year's Country Championships.
"She's not an easy horse to ride, that's why I try and keep the same jockey on her and Kayla said find a nice 1400 for her so I've found a nice 1400 for her and the rest is up to her," Weir said with a laugh.
"She's only a baby, she's only three. She's a hot thing. She's a handful. She's manageable, you get the same jock on her and Kayla knows her now.
"She's earned her crack at it anyway. The horse that only beat us half a neck on cup day, it won the Highway the other day and we probably should have won so it's worth a crack.
"You never know, a bit of prizemoney would be good. I'm just happy to run a nice race to be honest but you'd think she would have to be a bit of an each-way chance."
After not having many runners over the last couple of months, Weir has enjoyed two winners in the past fortnight with Cracker Dance and Red Hill.
He said he's moved on a lot of his older horse and is going through a rebuilding phase with his stable.
"They're starting to fire, we just haven't had runners," he said.
"We've got a lot of young ones, I've got eight two-year-olds there, which is something different. We've always had tried horses so I'm trying a different tact."
Burrandana, at $12, is considered the best of the SDRA hopes at TAB. Laurel Hill was supported early and is into $23, with Salute Again at $26.
...
WITH three heading to Randwick, another two well-performed SDRA sprinters are heading south to Melbourne.
Albury mare Boss Lady Rocks and Wagga sprinter Mouse Almighty are both set to contest the $130,000 Benchmark 84 Fillies and Mares Handicap (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday.
The barrier draw wasn't kind to Ron Stubbs and Boss Lady Rocks, who has come up with barrier 14 in the 15-horse field. Ben Melham has the ride.
Mouse Almighty has drawn barrier seven for trainer George Dimitropoulos. He has engaged Tatum Bull to ride.
...
SUNDAY'S Albury race meeting has been transferred to Narrandera.
The Albury track had received 35 millimetres of rain over the last seven days and with further rainfall expected, SDRA stewards made the proactive decision to transfer the meeting.
Nominations for the seven-race TAB card have been reopened and will close at 8am on Thursday morning. Weights will be released at 9am, with acceptances by 10am.
There has been a couple of distance amendments due to the change.
Gundagai are scheduled to race on Saturday and the track was rated a heavy 10 on Wednesday after 10 millimetres of rain since an inspection on Monday.
Stewards will conduct another track inspection on Friday to determine the suitability to racing but are hopeful it will be right.
...
FORMER Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke has registered her first win since making the move to the John O'Shea stable.
Bourke guided Awesome Wonder ($9.00) to victory for O'Shea at Wyong last Thursday.
She also scored a win at Nowra on Tuesday.
Hopefully the provincial win at Wyong can open up more opportunities after achieving plenty of success at country level this season.
...
THE Wagga racing community is mourning the loss of Lance Ryan.
Ryan suffered a heart attack while overseas this week and passed away.
Ryan, an engineer, raced many horses with the Wayne Carroll stable, including the likes of Heysen and Gandalf The White.
Lance is the son of long-time Wagga racing supporters Gary and Peggy Ryan.
"He loved his horses," Carroll said this week.
"He was a nice man, a quiet man to a certain degree. He loved a beer and loved a smoke, in moderation."
...
LEETON Toyota will be the naming sponsor of next month's Narrandera Cup.
It shapes as the most anticipated Narrandera Cup in memory given the addition of Big Dance qualification to this year's feature race.
The club has also increased prizemoney to make the cup worth $50,000 this year.
Narrandera Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey was delighted to announce their long-term sponsor Leeton Toyota would take naming rights.
"Leeton Toyota stuck with the club during the COVID no crowd years and we are very pleased to repay their loyalty with the naming rights of the biggest race ever held west of Wagga," Bailey said.
Bailey said the July 16 meeting will be full of fashion, glamour, excitement and entertainment with marquees, a big screen in field and more.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Gundagai (TAB)
Sunday: Narrandera (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
