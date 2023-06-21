The Daily Advertiser
Laurel Hill, Salute Again and Burrandana set to tackle Highway at Randwick

MM
By Matt Malone
June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Tumut trainer Kerry Weir, pictured with Cracker Dance at Wagga this month, will be chasing Highway success at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Weir Racing Stables
THREE of Southern District Racing Association's (SDRA) brightest prospects will head to Randwick on Saturday to contest the Highway.

