The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Jack de Belin was always optimistic on his way to 200 NRL games

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack de Belin will play his 200th NRL game. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack de Belin will play his 200th NRL game. Picture by Anna Warr

There have been plenty of highs and lows for Jack de Belin on his way to 200 games for St George Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.