GRIFFITH recruit Rhys Pollock has returned to the lead of the Riverina League Player of the Year award.
Pollock polled four votes in Griffith's win over Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday and it was enough for him to get back in front.
Voted by the coaches on a weekly basis, Pollock sits on 25 votes, three clear of Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park midfielder Kane Flack is third on 19, one ahead of Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay.
In the Farrer League, Curtis Steele remains in the lead.
Steele failed to poll for the first time this year but unfortunately had good reason as he injured his hamstring just before half-time in The Rock-Yerong Creek's win over Marrar.
Steele is on 26 votes and sits seven clear of East Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jarrod Turner.
Reigning Player of the Year, Riley Budd, polled four votes on Sunday to move to 15 and share third place with Coleambally excitement machine Stanley Tipiloura.
25 - Rhys Pollock (Griffith)
22 - Jock Cornell (Wagga Tigers)
19 - Kane Flack (Collingullie-GP)
18 - Luke McKay (Narrandera)
17 - Nathan Richards (Griffith)
16 - Ben Walsh (GGGM)
14 - Nelson Foley (MCUE)
12 - Ryan Turnbull (MCUE), Luke Fellows (Turvey Park), Kahlan Spencer (Griffith)
11 - Tom Banuelos (GGGM), Antony Forato (Turvey Park)
26 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
19 - Jarrod Turner (EWK)
15 - Stanley Tipiloura (Coleambally), Riley Budd (TRYC)
14 - Jeromy Lucas (Northern Jets), Lachy Moore (CSU)
13 - Zach Walgers (Marrar), Lachlan Jones (Northern Jets)
12 - James Roberts (TRYC), Mitch Haddrill (Northern Jets)
