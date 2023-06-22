The ninth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with the RCM's rising stars in an exciting and diverse recital from students in the diploma and bahelor of music programs. Free entry at the Uranquinty Community Hall in Baker Street. The full series program can be found at rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The Riverina branch of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies is back with its lecture series, which tonight is Rammed Earth with Rick Lindsay. Tickets are $30 or $15 for students and the night gets under way at Wagga Art Gallery at 6pm. Bookings essential through trybooking.com/chlmo.
Head to Ganmain for the first of three big days of Art Festival on Ford. The artistic celebration in the village's main street features exhibitions, interactive experiences, performances and more. Explore the activities from 10am to 3pm each day, with food and coffee available. Don't miss what's in the town hall while you're out there.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Flowerdale Lagoon for the lagoon loops run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
Get your psychic fix and your cards read at the Wagga Psychic and Wellbeing Expo over the weekend. Keep your mind open and take in the extravaganza at Wagga RSL Club between 10am and 4pm. A ton of exhibitors and workshops will feature, right across reading, palmistry, numerology, astrology, aromatherapy and more. Entry is $5 per day for adults and free for children. Prebook tickets through Eventbrite.
Stargazers, hold onto your telescopes. The Rock Regional Observatory is open every Saturday from 6.30pm to 9pm. Head out the Olympic Highway and start exploring the universe.
Enter a new world at The Range as it transforms for the Amie St Clair Winter Wonderland ball. Tickets are $130 for a night of dinner, dancing, entertainment, auctions and more in the name of raising money for Melanoma Institute Australia. The night begins at 6pm and tickets are available from melanoma.org.au/event/amie-st-clair-winter-wonderland-ball.
Join the Allegro Youth Ballet Company for its first ballet with their new home studio Riverina Dance Capital. Dancers will delight with interpretations of the four seasons, inspired by the classic Vivaldi composition. A matinee starts at 2pm and the evening performance begins at 6pm. Tickets from $20 through civictheatre.com.au.
A 3pm performance from the Wagga City Rugby Male Choir is a highlight on the day's agenda for those heading to Ganmain's Art Festival on Ford.
It's all things hand and home-made at the River and Wren Market. The popular stalls will be open to the public for the first time this year from 10am until 3pm at Wagga Showground. Can Assist will be on the tongs at the community-run barbecue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.