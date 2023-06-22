The Daily Advertiser
What's on around Wagga this weekend: Star-gazing, gigs, Ganmain festival, gigs and more

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 11:00am
Get star-gazing at The Rock Regional Observatory, find some great local produce at the markets or take in the tunes of Justine Hogan this weekend. Pictures from file

THURSDAY

  • Craig Woodward, The Curious Rabbit, 6.30pm
  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

The ninth instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with the RCM's rising stars in an exciting and diverse recital from students in the diploma and bahelor of music programs. Free entry at the Uranquinty Community Hall in Baker Street. The full series program can be found at rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.

