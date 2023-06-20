Some of the state's best young rugby league players are showcasing their talents this week at the 12 years rugby league championship being held at Equex Centre.
Riverina School Sports are hosting the event and executive officer Terry Willis said it was fantastic to have so much young rugby league talent right here in Wagga.
"Without a doubt you are looking at the best 12 year old kids from across the state all playing in Wagga this week for a spot in the NSWPSSA team along with that to win a state championship for their association," Willis said.
Hunter, Sydney South West and Sydney West have been dominant in recent years and Willis predicted that they would again be the association's right in contention.
"Sydney West and Sydney South West are both really strong," he said.
"Hunter have shown a fair bit today as well, so it is a case that the Sydney regions are exceptionally strong at this event.
"But with Riverina knocking over Polding first up this morning it means anyone can beat anyone here."
Riverina were victorious over Polding 16-14 in their first pool game before going down to Sydney North 22-0.
South Wagga Public pair Sam Mortimer and Mananui Werahiko, Wagga Public's Josh Hogan and Lake Albert Public's Chett O'Mara are all in the Riverina side.
Willis said it was great to not only have a good number of players from Wagga but also from around the Riverina with players from Griffith, Leeton, Temora, Tumut and Gundagai also part of the side.
"We are really proud of the spread of kids we've got in our team," he said.
"We've got Griffith represented and also Wagga, Albury, Tumut, Temora, Gundagai and Leeton.
"Yes we've got some really strong players from Wagga but the fact that they are coming from all over the Riverina is a great thing."
Competition will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with the final set to be held at 1.40pm on Thursday afternoon.
Willis said it was fantastic to be able to host such an important event in Wagga that was so beneficial to the local economy.
"We are really proud to be able to bring such a big event to Wagga," he said.
"Without a doubt it brings well over a million dollars into the community over the week.
"It's a great event and it's well supported and we appreciate everything we get from rugby league out here at Equex."
Riverina take on Western at 10am on Wednesday with games to follow against Mackillop (12.15pm) and Sydney South West (2.30pm).
