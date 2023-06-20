An inquiry into a controversial power line project is a "big win" for Riverina residents who have been fighting to have the overhead powerlines built underground.
Several concerns regarding the Humelink project have been raised by residents around the giant overhead towers posing fire risks, ruining prime farmland, scaring the landscape and the environment and visual amenities, and having a significantly negative impact on native habitats.
HumeLink will see a 500-kilovolt transmission line built between Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle, making it one of the state's largest energy infrastructure projects.
Its aim is to improve the flow of electricity between new generation sources and the state's major demand centres.
NSW Minister for Energy Penelope Sharpe announced on Tuesday the Legislative Council's Standing Committee on State Development will conduct an inquiry into and report on the feasibility of under-grounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects.
The Humelink Action Group chairman Bill Kingwill said this comes as good news for many residents who have been fighting for the powerlines to be built underground for months on end.
"I am very excited, it's just what we have been asking," Mr Kingwill said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's a great win for the landholders and for the communities that will be visually affected."
"In four or five years after the trenches have been grassed over no one will even know they are there."
Mr Kingwill said if the changes are made following the inquiry, Humelink could become a world-class asset as opposed to an eyesore bearing negative environmental impacts.
"An underground powerline is clean, it's green and it's unseen," he said.
"I'd like to congratulate Dr Joe McGirr who has been lobbying for this on our behalf and Penny Sharpe for listening to us."
Mr Kingwill said while building the powerlines underground will double the multi-million dollar project's costs, it will be more than worth it in the long run.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said he is also welcoming news of the public inquiry.
"I share these concerns and over the past three years have raised them with the government on a number of occasions," he said.
"I welcome the announcement by the Minister for Energy foreshadowed in the reply to my question that the Legislative Council's Standing Committee on State Development will conduct an inquiry into and report on the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.