GEELONG champion Harry Taylor will travel more than 10 hours and 4,264 kilometres to pull the boots on for Farrer League club Northern Jets on Saturday.
Taylor has based himself in Western Australian city Geraldton upon AFL retirement but will make the long journey to Ariah Park to make a guest appearance for the Jets against Temora.
The game came about through a mutual friend of Taylor's and Jets president Jack Fisher, Beau Walker, and the two-time Geelong premiership star did not hesitate when hit up about an appearance despite the massive trip involved.
"It is a long way to go. You probably couldn't get a lot further away from Geraldton here in WA," Taylor said.
"Most of it is through a friend, Beau Walker, who played in that region before. He asked if there is any chance I could come over and play a game. We played together a couple of years ago and playing a bit more together this year. I didn't hesitate too much.
"I'm keen to come and have a look around and see some new people. I'm excited by it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Taylor and Walker will drive from Geraldton to Perth, where they will fly to Sydney. From there it's another flight to Wagga before a car trip to Ariah Park.
"I haven't checked the actual distance but it's a bit of a hike. There's a bit there to do," Taylor laughed.
"Part of my work I get around a fair bit anyway. For example, I was just up in Broome and Kununurra, that's northern WA and that's 3500 kilometres from Perth so you quickly realise how big WA is when you start to move around a bit."
As for Ariah Park, Taylor got some information from an unlikely source.
"I haven't been there before, to Ariah Park," he said.
"It's funny how the world works with the six degrees of separation because a little cafe owner in Northampton, which is a town of about 500 people where I grew up, the cafe owner said she had actually played netball there at Ariah Park. So she knew exactly where it was and all about it."
Taylor, 37, retired from the AFL at the end of 2020 and has been playing some country footy in WA since.
He is looking forward to getting a taste of Farrer League football.
"I've been keeping a bit of an eye on the team and how they're going. It looks like they're travelling reasonably well, close to the top of the ladder at the moment," Taylor said.
"I'm really interested to see the style of footy, I've travelled around Victoria a fair bit and watched a lot of footy in Victoria, I know it's not that far from the border so I'm interested to see the style of footy because in WA, for example, you get a real contrast in the way the game's played from north of where I live down to the southern part.
"So I'm really keen to see what it's all like. I'm assuming it's going to be a little bit colder. Geelong certainly equipped me well for cold and windy conditions so that will be alright."
Taylor has a business management company that he runs but he has also been doing work with the Western Australian Football Commission around sustainability of country leagues and football clubs.
It's with that in mind that he's keen to check out the landscape in country NSW.
"I'm just really looking forward to meeting some new people," he said.
"As I said, learning about a different style. I'm doing some project work for the WA Footy Commission, that was the reason to head up north in WA, having a look at some of their regional leagues up there and putting together a strategic plan for them.
"Strategic plan is sort of a big word and it scares people but my emphasis is on trying to make a game plan, as in operational based, give people some really simple cues and some simple things to be able to go after to help sustainability in these country leagues so this will be great to see a different part of Australia and how football operates and I'm really looking forward to it.
"I'm a country person first and foremost and I'm sure there will be some people there that I'll be able to get along with well."
