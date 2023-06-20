The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Geelong champion Harry Taylor to travel more than 10 hours and 4000 kilometres to play for Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 20 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Taylor in action for his home club Northampton in country Western Australia. Picture supplied
Harry Taylor in action for his home club Northampton in country Western Australia. Picture supplied

GEELONG champion Harry Taylor will travel more than 10 hours and 4,264 kilometres to pull the boots on for Farrer League club Northern Jets on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.