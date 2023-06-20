The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

SIRU players shine in Brumbies Country selection after Provincials

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biola Davis is one of 13 Southern Inland Rugby Union players to be selected in the 2023 Brumbies Country women's squad. Picture by ACT and SNSW Rugby Union
Biola Davis is one of 13 Southern Inland Rugby Union players to be selected in the 2023 Brumbies Country women's squad. Picture by ACT and SNSW Rugby Union

ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union have announced their 2023 Country squads to play in the Brumbies Country v City game in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.