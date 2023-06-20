Volunteers from across the Riverina are being asked to step forward and assist with the return of Country Hope's Time Out For Life children's holiday camp after a four-year hiatus.
A training day will be held next month for camp buddy volunteers ahead of the kid's camp, and Country Hope staff are urging those passionate about giving back to the community to put their hands up.
The Time Out For Life children's holiday camp will see children with cancer and life-threatening illnesses and their siblings go to Borambola for a week of respite and enjoyment.
It is a rare opportunity for many ill children to escape treatment, hospitalisation, and everyday stresses associated with their medical condition for a week of fun.
Country Hope Wagga fundraising and events coordinator Simon Barton said a training day will be held on Saturday, July 29, to prepare volunteers for the camp, and he is hoping to see applications flood in at least two weeks ahead of that.
Volunteers will need to produce a Working With Children's Check, but do not need any other qualification.
"We would like people who are wanting to give back to the community, who are wanting to have fun and enjoy entertaining kids," Mr Barton said.
Before becoming a member of the staff, Mr Barton volunteered for Country Hope as a camp buddy and said it is a life-changing experience.
"You're like a friend to your camper," he said.
"It's for children from seven to 16 and you go and make sure they are safe, but also that they have fun. For some of the kids attending the camp, this may be the only holiday they get a year."
The camp not only allows ill children and their siblings the chance to participate in an array of activities together but also gives parents and carers a needed break.
"The parents don't come," Mr Barton said.
"We have quite a big team of medical experts there and it gives diagnosed children a week to just be kids in an environment where families can be confident they are being well taken care of. We also try to have things you wouldn't get to do anywhere else."
The camp runs from Sunday, September 24 to Friday, September 29. Those interested can apply online at countryhope.com.au/apply-to-be-a-buddy.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
