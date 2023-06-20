The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Country Hope calls for volunteers for Time Out For Life children's holiday camp

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Hope Wagga fundraising and events coordinator Simon Barton is hoping to see more Riverina volunteers putting their hands up to help. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Country Hope Wagga fundraising and events coordinator Simon Barton is hoping to see more Riverina volunteers putting their hands up to help. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Volunteers from across the Riverina are being asked to step forward and assist with the return of Country Hope's Time Out For Life children's holiday camp after a four-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.