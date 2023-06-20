The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Prison for Mount Austin man Henry Suki convicted over double Gold Cup day DUI

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 20 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Austin man Henry Suki was sentenced to prison in the Wagga Local Court this week after he was caught with a high range PCA twice in one day. File picture
Mount Austin man Henry Suki was sentenced to prison in the Wagga Local Court this week after he was caught with a high range PCA twice in one day. File picture

A man busted with a beer in his lap when stopped by police on Wagga Gold Cup day has been jailed for drink-driving twice in the space of just a few hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.