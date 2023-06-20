As Wagga residents are relying more on blankets to keep warm due to hiked-up electricity bills and rental increases forcing families to flee their homes, the need for help is higher now than ever before.
To combat the inflation crisis currently plaguing the Riverina, the Rotary Club of Wollundry gave three pivotal community organisations $20000 each on Tuesday.
Rotary Club of Wollundry president Phil Burgess said normally, it would donate around $5000 to each charity upon its annual Winter Appeal, but this year it decided to go beyond that and donate a total of $60,000.
"Because it has been a good year in terms of fundraising and a tough year for the community, the board and members decided initially upon a donation of $10,000 each, which we decided to double to $20,000 because things are so tough out there at the moment," Mr Burgess said.
Anglicare, St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army each received $20,000.
Ashmont Anglicare senior coordinator Jasmine Woodland said the donation was "pretty amazing".
"This year is especially hard, we've had a lot more people present, and a lot more people have presented for help who haven't needed it before," she said.
"I've got families coming in for extra blankets because they can't put their heaters on because it's too expensive."
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Wagga Central Council President Peter Burgess was overwhelmed by the generosity.
"I know the hard work that comes with this generosity," he said.
Wagga Salvation Army Auxiliary Lieutenant David Hopewell said with some residents packing up their homes to fight the cost of living, it is humbling to receive such a needed boost.
"We have a street run that we do on Tuesday nights where we partner with Carevan and we take food out and deliver it to people out there sleeping rough at the moment, and believe me, it's cold out there," he said.
"12 months ago we were feeding 10, maybe 11 people, we're feeding 35 now regularly every week and that is increasing.
"We're hearing stories from people saying they can't pay the rent anymore. A family of eight, five kids and three adults, turned up at one of the local caravan parks saying the landlord increase their rent by $250 a week and they just couldn't pay it any later so they packed up and left- fortunately, they now have housing. We're seeing 40 people a day coming through welfare house."
