Students qualify for State futsal tournament after successful regionals

Hundreds of students from across the Riverina have shown off their footwork at the Futsal NSW Wagga Region Schools Championships.
Teams from as far as Griffith travelled into Equex Centre for the round robin tournament, with Mater Dei Catholic School taking out the open boys and girls competition on Monday.
With the under 14 and 16 competition running on Tuesday, students were packed into the stadium, with plenty of support in the stands as games ran below.
Come afternoon Marian Catholic College had won both the boys under 16s and 14s divisions, while Kooringal High School won the girls under 14s and Kildare Catholic College the under 16s.
For year eight Mater Dei Catholic College students Molly Stephen and Sienna Fekeila, the tournament was their first time playing futsal.
Enjoying other sports, the pair signed up to play for their school at the encouragement of their friends.
"We play lots of sports and futsal we'd never played before, so we thought it'd be fun to try a different sport" Fekeila said.
They said they enjoyed their first time playing the sport and were pleased to have given it a chance.
"Most games that we play have big fields, but this is a smaller court which is new," Fekeila said.
"It has less players as well so there's more to do," Stephen said.
Saying they'd caught the futsal bug, they were both open to playing the sport more often.
Teams played three games each throughout the day before a grand final between the top two sides in each division.
At the conclusion of the Tuesday carnival a further four schools found themselves at the top of their divisions.
Mater Dei Catholic College, Young High School, and Marian Catholic College were runners up across the two days.
Both the winner and runner up of all age divisions qualified for the State Championships to be held at Penrith Valley in September.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
