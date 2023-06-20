The Daily Advertiser
Dangerous pursuit across Wagga lands Wagga woman Shakaya Pohatu in court

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:13am, first published June 20 2023 - 9:00pm
Shakaya Pohatu attended the Wagga Local Court on Monday over a high speed pursuit across town at the weekend. File picture
A Wagga woman accused of driving at speeds up to 30km/h above the speed limit during a police pursuit at the weekend has been granted court bail.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

