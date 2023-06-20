A Wagga woman accused of driving at speeds up to 30km/h above the speed limit during a police pursuit at the weekend has been granted court bail.
Shakaya Pohatu, 21, faced Wagga Local Court on Monday on charges relation to the pursuit, which took place in the early hours of Sunday.
About 1am, police were conducting patrols in Ashmont when they observed a blue Mazda 3 in Adams Street.
When the vehicle failed to stop as directed by police, a pursuit was initiated.
Police said the vehicle travelled along roads including the Sturt Highway and the driver allegedly did speeds of up to 110km/h in an 80km/h sign-posted area and 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The vehicle stopped on Cullen Road, and the driver, Pohatu, was arrested.
She was taken to Wagga police station where she was charged with one count each of police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, and never licensed person drive vehicle on the road.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking granted Pohatu conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on July 17.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
