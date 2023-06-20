The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Whyman selected in Matildas Provisional Squad

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jada Whyman has been named in the Matildas provisional 29 player squad ahead of next month's World Cup. Picture by Sydney FC
Jada Whyman has been named in the Matildas provisional 29 player squad ahead of next month's World Cup. Picture by Sydney FC

Less than 30 days out from the Women's World Cup, Australia have announced their provisional squad, including Wagga-born goal keeper Jada Whyman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.