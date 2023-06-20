Whyman selected in Matildas Provisional Squad

Less than 30 days out from the Women's World Cup, Australia have announced their provisional squad, including Wagga-born goal keeper Jada Whyman.
The 29-player Matildas squad will be cut to 26 before the first game, but for those players named they're one step closer to playing in Australia's World Cup opener against Republic of Ireland.
Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsso said the squad is a reflection of years of hard work from players in the lead up to the cup.
"I have been impressed by their full commitment at every step, and now we have the chance to fine-tune and solidify our gameplan ahead of a phenomenally exciting couple of weeks," Gustavsso said.
All members of the squad will now travel to the Gold Coast for their final high performance preparations.
The side will be put to the test against France in Melbourne in mid-July in their final game before the Cup begins.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.