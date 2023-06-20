MARRAR expect to welcome back premiership captain Jackson Moye and talented recruit Bryce Mann for Saturday's clash against East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Bombers' five-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of undefeated ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek last Sunday.
Marrar had their moments, leading at quarter-time and working back within two goals early in the final term but were ultimately outplayed and outmuscled by a bigger Magpies' outfit, going down by 25 points.
It was the beginning of a tough three-week block for the Bombers, that continues with a home game against EWK on Saturday, followed up by a trip to Ardlethan to take on Northern Jets.
Gardner was disappointed with the loss to the Magpies.
"Yeah it's disappointing to lose, it's always disappointing to lose a game but I think in games like this you have to address the positives that come out of it and there were quite a few positives," Gardner said.
"We've also got to look at the areas we've got to improve on and there's a few of those as well."
Gardner believes the way they are looking to play proved effective at times, it's just a matter of sustaining it for longer periods.
"We showed patches of the way we want to move the footy, we've been working on a certain way that we want to go about it at training and we showed glimpses of that and that's when we were at our most damaging," he said.
"For example, that first 5 or 10 minutes of the last quarter and that showed the potential of what we can play and what we need to work on as a group is to sustain that for a little bit longer."
Moye and Mann both missed the loss to the Magpies due to work commitments and are expected to come straight back in to face the Hawks.
Assistant coach Zach Walgers went down late in the third term last Sunday with an ankle injury sustained from an alleged hole in the Victoria Park surface.
He returned to play the game out and will face the Hawks on Saturday.
The Bombers had hoped that Canberra recruits Billy Toy and Jordan Hedington would be nearing a return but they are still a couple of weeks away, along with injured midfielder Jed Jenkins.
Gardner did not want to focus on who hasn't been out there.
"I'll back the blokes in who are doing the job for us now," he said.
"I think every team has the injuries that they have, that's just a part of footy.
"I think when you have injuries it tests out your depth and it gives a chance for blokes to put their hand up and we do have blokes doing that at the moment and I'd rather focus on the blokes who we've got in at the moment rather than the blokes we've got missing."
Gardner is looking forward to the next two weeks and then getting a good assessment of the Bombers' prospects after that.
"We've got a few tough games on the trot which is good for us I think. East Wagga were obviously good this week so it's another tough game coming up," he said.
"By the end of this block I guess we'll get a true indicator of where we're at, coming up against the top teams. And we'll also be able to find out what's working for us and some things we need to work on before we get to the pointy end."
