Jackson Moye and Bryce Mann to return for Marrar against East Wagga-Kooringal

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Marrar coach Cal Gardner addresses his players at a break during the loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
MARRAR expect to welcome back premiership captain Jackson Moye and talented recruit Bryce Mann for Saturday's clash against East Wagga-Kooringal.

