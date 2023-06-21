The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe admits his side to urgently improve

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe admits his side has got to improve urgently or risk their season slipping away. Picture by Les Smith
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe admits his side has got to improve urgently or risk their season slipping away. Picture by Les Smith

After slipping to their third loss in four games Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe admits his side needs to urgently improve their performances or risk the season slipping away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.