After slipping to their third loss in four games Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe admits his side needs to urgently improve their performances or risk the season slipping away.
After a great start to the season, the Goannas now find themselves sitting outside the top five after yet another agonising four-point defeat.
The loss to the Hoppers marked the second time this season that the Goannas have been overrun in the final term and Rowe admitted his side just needed to find a way to grind out wins in close contests.
"We use the language make winning a habit a lot and I think when it comes to playing in a really high quality competition with so many good sides you are going to finish in some tight ones," Rowe said.
"You just have to find ways to get on the right side of it and I know that's a very general statement to make and it's easier said than done, but the bottom line is we've now coughed up fourth quarter leads against Griffith to have a draw, Ganmain to have a loss and now against Coolamon to have a loss.
"When we are using language like make winning a habit and then we are having results fly in the face of that, it's really disappointing."
The stakes were high in the game at Kindra Park as the four points secured the Hoppers a spot in the top three while it means the Goannas now have to play catch up in the run home.
Rowe said it was extremely disappointing to not be able to get the result in such an important game and cited poor execution and unforced errors as a key reason for their defeat.
"We find ourselves on the wrong side of it and you can't be anything than bitterly disappointed," he said.
"You have compassion and empathy all the times and you understand that we are out there trying our best, certainly that's one thing our players do as their intensity and effort around the footy is second to none.
"But at the moment we are handling the footy and using a skill level that is well below being a top five side at first grade level and that's killing us.
"The amount of unforced errors that we are having is quite diabolical and for the second tight game in a row we have given away two 50m penalties due to backchat to the umpire and it's just unforgivable.
"We are trying to be one of the best teams in the comp and at the moment we are finding ourselves outside the top five, we are a long way off that and we've got to show some absolute urgency to fix our issues.
"Because at the moment they are contributing to us falling short and if we are not careful our season will be done before we know it, it may sound really dramatic but it is reality.
"A couple of results will go one way or the other over the next eight weeks for a number of teams and they will either play themselves in or play themselves out.
"At the moment we have played ourselves out of the top five and that's disappointing."
