BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stylish property offers more than just a commanding street presence from its elevated position and expansive views.
The modern facade features a combination of multiple textures, creating a bold statement to impress.
At the back of the home, you'll find a spacious and luxurious master suite. This private retreat includes a walk-in robe, an ensuite with a twin basin vanity, and a ceiling fan for added comfort.
The formal lounge provides an elegant space for relaxation, while the open dining and family areas offer a more casual and inviting atmosphere.
The designer kitchen showcases exquisite stone benchtops, soft close drawers, and top-of-the-line Smeg appliances including a double oven. Plus, there is a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry adding functionality and style.
The three-way family bathroom is thoughtfully designed with twin basins and ample storage.
To keep the home comfortable throughout the year, ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling have been installed.
Outside, the property offers an inviting outdoor entertaining area, complete with a ceiling fan.
The surrounding landscaped gardens add a touch of natural beauty to the area, creating a serene and picturesque setting.
