Wagga Heat are determined to put forward a strong showing in their clash against Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders this weekend after being completely outplayed in their contest earlier this season.
The Heat travel to Sydney on Saturday to face the Spiders and will be hopeful of a much better performance than their 72-39 loss at PCYC Stadium back in round three.
The loss was a severe wake up call for the Heat and since then they have started the process to get their season back on track.
Wins against Newcastle and Tamworth showed them that they can play competitive basketball while a narrow loss to Canberra over the weekend provided belief that they can match it with the top sides.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said it was a very positive performance against the Gunners and that he was hopeful of a much better showing against the Spiders the second time around.
"The first time we played them it was a bit of an embarrassing performance," Maloney said.
"I'd probably rate it one of the more underwhelming games we've had in quite some time, I can't really think back to a game where we left and had that feeling.
"For us it's trying to improve on that, we really want to redeem ourselves a little back and try and put a better performance on the park than what we did last time.
"I believe we are fully capable of it and we've been building, we've been growing each week and I think we are a much better team now than what we were then.
"It was uncharacteristic and there was just something in the air that day and no one really rocked up to play.
"So we are hoping for a much better performance."
The Heat will enter the clash against the Spiders without Nathan Elmer which Maloney said would be a huge loss.
"Unfortunately we are going to be travelling down without Nathan Elmer," he said.
"It is a pretty big blow for us after the way he has been playing at the moment, but we are confident that whoever is going to step up they are going to deliver and do the job for us."
