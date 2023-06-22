At the halfway point of the Riverina League season it is Turvey Park who currently sit in the box seat for the minor premiership after an impressive 7-1 record to start the year.
However from there it is anybody's guess with only four points separating second from sixth while Collingullie-Glenfield Park are only another six points back in seventh.
After a slow start to the season, Coolamon has surged up the ladder in recent weeks while Griffith has been the surprise packet so far and sits in second position outright.
Unpredictability has been the constant throughout the first nine rounds and there are sure to be plenty more twists and turns in the run home towards finals.
Position: First (28 points, 172.83 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: The Bulldogs have just about had the perfect start to the season with their only blemish being a 23-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. The Bulldogs claimed strong wins against fellow finals contenders Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes while they also managed to edge out Griffith in a thrilling contest at Maher Oval. Coach Michael Mazzocchi has got his side playing some really good football and is adamant that their best is still yet to come.
Who's impressed: Brad Ashcroft - Ashcroft has been superb in the first half of the season and is the competition's leading goalkicker averaging four a game. The scary proposition for opposition teams is that his best is probably still yet to come.
Verdict: They sit a game and a half clear at the halfway point of the season, but the work is far from done for the Bulldogs. The Lions proved they can be beaten and they face a tough three-week run where they are on the road to Coolamon, Wagga Tigers and Griffith. But with some top end talent still to return in the back half of the season and the strong desire to end a 21-year premiership drought, the Bulldogs deserve the right to be favourites at this point of the season.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
Position: Second (22, 179.42)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: The surprise packet of the competition so far as the Swans have surged up the ladder after one of their strongest recruitment periods in recent years. After having a draw with MCUE in the opening round, the Swans then put the competition on notice after handing reigning premiers GGGM a 10-goal defeat at Ganmain Sportsground. Their only real blemish so far has been against Coolamon where the Swans just didn't turn up and coughed the ball up an incredible 61 times. Coach Greg Dreyer has got his side playing some inspired football and if some close results went the other way they could very well be level with the Bulldogs at 7-1.
Who's impressed: Rhys Pollock - Pollock has been the recruit of the season so far after a stellar streak of dominant performances. Not only has he been strong on-ball, he also has kicked 16 goals and been dangerous when resting up forward.
Verdict: If results go their way, the Swans should be able to secure themselves a crucial double chance with a top three finish. They currently sit half a game clear of third and play a fair few games at home in the run home. Away games against MCUE and Coolamon will be a big test, but the Swans have proven so far this season they are well and truly up for any challenge put in front of them. Statistically have the best offence and defence in the league and a healthy percentage when the competition is so close is a massive advantage.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Third (20, 119.07)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: It was a very slow start to the season for the Hoppers who at the end of round six only had notched up the two wins while going down to Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and Collingullie-Glenfield Park. With games to come against Griffith, GGGM and MCUE, it looked possible that Coolamon could enter the halfway point of the season with a 2-6 record which would've meant their finals hopes were dashed. But a backs against the wall performance on the road against the Swans and subsequent thrilling victories against the Lions and Goannas has breathed life into the Hoppers outfit who are now very much back in contention.
Who's impressed: Al Clarke - The Hoppers assistant coach has flown under the radar but has been outstanding in the absence of coach Jake Barrett. Seems to be enjoying the added responsibility which has seen a rise in performance.
Verdict: The Hoppers look primed to make the most of their resurgence and should secure themselves a double chance come finals. A difficult run of the games in the opening half of the season sees the Hoppers have a somewhat favourable run home. They do have to face GGGM and MCUE on the road in the last two rounds, which could make things interesting especially with the expected closeness of the top six sides. But with their form back on song, the Hoppers would expect to win most of their next six which should easily be enough to secure a spot in the top five.
Mid-season prediction: Second
Position: Fourth (20, 116.15)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: The Tigers have been very good in patches but have also been hurt by injuries to a number of key players. A six-point defeat to MCUE in their Good Friday season opener was then compounded by a big loss at Maher Oval to Turvey Park. They then notched up five straight wins over sides including Coolamon and GGGM. Injuries then ruled out Murray Stephenson, Dyl Morton and Ben Kelly for their clash against Griffith which was their third defeat of the season.
Who's impressed: Jock Cornell - Could very well be in the lead of the Jim Quinn Medal at the halfway point of the season after a terrific start to the year. Whether up forward or through the middle, Cornell has been extremely dominant.
Verdict: The Tigers should return to finals this year however will be hopeful that the majority of their injury concerns are behind them. Morton and Kelly are due to return in the imminent future while Stephenson is potentially still sidelined for a few more weeks. There are a couple of big tests in store for the Tigers with away games against GGGM (round 11), Coolamon (round 16) and Griffith (round 18) still to come. But based on the form shown in the opening nine rounds, the Tigers will do enough to scrape into the top five.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: Fifth (20, 107.03)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: Wasn't the sharpest of starts from the reigning premiers who at the end of round three were 1-2 after back to back 10-goal defeats at the hands of Griffith and Wagga Tigers. But a strong win at home against the Bulldogs breathed life into their campaign as they went on to record wins against Collingullie-GP, MCUE and Narrandera. A disappointing loss to Coolamon concluded the opening half of the season for the Lions, but coach Sam Martyn should be pleased with where his side sits considering their start.
Who's impressed: Ben Walsh - The Lions captain has been exceptional this season and it is no mistake that GGGM went down heavily in the one game he missed. While he has mainly been the general at half back, he has also snuck up forward on occasion and kicked the odd goal.
Verdict: The Lions look destined to secure their spot in the top five, however will be hoping their early season form is far behind them. There are a couple of big tests in store against Turvey Park (round 10) and Griffith (round 15) which are both on the road. Another aspect the Lions will need to improve on is their percentage, with six sides currently having a greater percentage than GGGM. Despite a few chinks in the armour, the Lions have still got the talent to be a real contender come September.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: Sixth (18, 122.51)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: It's been a case of what could've been for the Goannas after letting slip three close games that they potentially could've won. After defeating the Tigers in the Good Friday season opener, MCUE then went on to draw with Griffith before defeating Narrandera and Collingullie-GP. Since then though it's been a frustrating period for the Goannas with their only win coming against the Crows while they have gone down to GGGM, Turvey Park and Coolamon. Most frustrating for the Goannas though is the fact that if they kicked one more goal against the Swans, Lions and Hoppers then they would be equal first with a record of 7-1.
Who's impressed: Nelson Foley - Foley has led from the front so far this season and been a real force around stoppages for the Goannas. Has also been able to hit the scoreboard from time to time as well when pushing forward and has always given his all. Is set to benefit massively from the return of ruckman Sam De Sousa.
Verdict: There's no doubt that on potential the Goannas are easily a top five side and one could argue they are even possibly top three. But when the competition is as close as it is, you need to be able to close out tight games. So far this season the Goannas have been largely unable to do that and that could be the difference between playing finals and not. The Goannas are good enough to make the top five, the only question is if they will.
Mid-season prediction: Sixth
Position: Seventh (12, 110.07)
Pre-season prediction: Second
The season so far: The Demons burst out of the blocks with a huge win in round one against the Eagles, but that has been the only real highlight of the year so far for Collingullie-GP. They have been competitive enough in games and were simply beaten by the better side against GGGM while they were unlucky to fall short against Wagga Tigers. An injury to Matt Klemke has severely hurt the Demons while they are potentially also missing some of the depth they've had in recent years.
Who's impressed: Kane Flack - The former Saint has been fantastic for the Demons this year and finds himself in Jim Quinn Medal contention despite Collingullie-GP's somewhat disappointing start to the season. Has been a force around stoppages and gone head-to head against the competitions best and competed strongly.
Verdict: In a competition so close, the Demons look like they are a step off the pace of the leading sides and thus will miss finals in 2023. The Demons play host to a number of finals contending sides on the run home and will be somewhat of a danger game for the leading sides with their win against Coolamon proving they can knock off a quality opposition. While still good enough to compete with the top teams on their day, they have left themselves with too much work to do in the run home.
Mid-season prediction: Seventh
Position: Eighth (4, 38.22)
Pre-season prediction: Ninth
The season so far: It has been a mixture of highs and lows for the Crows so far this season. The highlight came in round three against Narrandera as Leeton notched up their first win in over 12 months. While being competitive in some of their matches, the Crows have largely been unable to keep up with the top sides. GGGM, Coolamon, Griffith, Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and Collingullie-GP all won by at least 10 goals with the loss against the Swans a particular low light.
Who's impressed: Angus Crelley - Crelley has continued to battle admirably in a Crows' midfield that is generally up against it most weeks. Been a consistent performer and would probably be leading Leeton's best and fairest at the halfway point of the season.
Verdict: The Crows will continue to take steps forward in their development in the back half of the season, but will generally be a step or two behind the leading sides in the last nine rounds. A poor percentage could hurt them and might prove to be the difference between coming eighth and claiming the wooden spoon for a second straight year. The Crows are in a bit of a rough patch, but have continued to fight on regardless and credit must be given to coach Tom Groves and the whole side for their continued efforts.
Mid-season prediction: Ninth
Position: Ninth (0, 48.67)
Pre-season prediction: Eighth
The season so far: After a disappointing start to the year, the Eagles have been on the improve and are in a way unlucky to not have registered a win to date. Early season blowouts and a loss to the Crows would've caused concern for coach Shaun Brooker but since round four there have definitely been signs of improvement. The Eagles were right in the contest against the Tigers and were competitive in patches against Coolamon, GGGM and Turvey Park. Brothers Tom and Jack Powell have proven to be excellent pick ups.
Who's impressed: Luke McKay - McKay has again starred this season although sometimes playing out of position. Has juggled midfield minutes with more time up forward this year which has resulted in him kicking 12 goals in the Eagles opening eight games.
Verdict: The Eagles are a better team than what their results show and they should notch up a win in the back half of the season, potentially two. Their percentage is in a better position than the Crows and victory against Leeton in round 11 should mean they avoid the wooden spoon. The Eagles have shown potential in games throughout the opening half of the season and a win against one of the top seven sides isn't out of the picture, especially if they don't come in giving the Eagles the respect they deserve.
Mid-season prediction: Eighth
