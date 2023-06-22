The season so far: It's been a case of what could've been for the Goannas after letting slip three close games that they potentially could've won. After defeating the Tigers in the Good Friday season opener, MCUE then went on to draw with Griffith before defeating Narrandera and Collingullie-GP. Since then though it's been a frustrating period for the Goannas with their only win coming against the Crows while they have gone down to GGGM, Turvey Park and Coolamon. Most frustrating for the Goannas though is the fact that if they kicked one more goal against the Swans, Lions and Hoppers then they would be equal first with a record of 7-1.